SOWETAN SAYS | Meyiwa trial mockery of justice

When five men stood in a courtroom for the first time in October 2020 charged with the killing of football star Senzo Meyiwa, many South Africans, while divided on the accused guilt or innocence, believed that finally, we may know the truth about what happened on that fateful day in 2014.
In their first appearance, Muzi Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Carlos Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli refused to enter the dock, some claiming they had nothing to do with the murder, while others protested over alleged violations during their arrest.
Still, after years of an investigation that became synonymous with power struggles in the police, the wheels of justice looked to be in motion. Or so we thought.
Almost four years on, the Meyiwa family and the rest of SA are no closer to the truth than we were on that rainy evening when then-police minister Bheki Cele triumphantly promised that the arrest of the five was the breakthrough the nation had been waiting for.
To be clear, we must acknowledge that some progress has been made.
A trial is on, the version of the state has been placed on record, and aspects of the accused’s rebuttal have been heard.
But by any measure, this case cannot be said to be the standard to which we aspire for justice to be done and be seen to be done.
It has been mired by a series of administrative bungles and incompetence, not least of which was the infamous restart of the trial after judge Tshifhiwa Maumela who was never procedurally assigned the case in the first place, had to withdraw halfway through.
The subsequent trial has been a series of stop-starts, much of which is a result of seemingly poor communication between the legal teams, poor record-keeping and slow management of proceedings under judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.
None will argue against the fact that by their very nature, criminal trials can be complex, especially when they involve multiple suspects and extensive evidence that needs rigorous interrogation.
But we must agree equally that the Senzo Meyiwa trial is a deeply disappointing episode in our criminal justice machinery.
It makes a mockery of a system whose efficiency ought to be its strongest currency, one to which ordinary people look to affirm the principle of justice.
