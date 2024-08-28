MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Extortion syndicates rob the poor of essential services
Protection fee rackets now target professionals
Over the past few weeks, Sowetan has been publishing numerous stories about extortion syndicates (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2024-08-23-police-make-inroads-in-blackmail-cases/#google_vignette) that are fleecing formal and informal businesses.
These syndicates, which largely operate in townships and rural areas, run a protection fee racket that demands payment from businesses. If the businesses do not provide this payment, they are prohibited from operating and often face being assaulted...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.