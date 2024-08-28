Columnists

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Extortion syndicates rob the poor of essential services

Protection fee rackets now target professionals

28 August 2024 - 07:30

Over the past few weeks, Sowetan has been publishing numerous stories about extortion syndicates (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2024-08-23-police-make-inroads-in-blackmail-cases/#google_vignette) that are fleecing formal and informal businesses.

These syndicates, which largely operate in townships and rural areas, run a protection fee racket that demands payment from businesses. If the businesses do not provide this payment, they are prohibited from operating and often face being assaulted...

