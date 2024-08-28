LEBOGANG RAMAFOKO | SA's energy crisis affects women and girls most

Discourse on the impact of the energy crisis in SA is often focused on the impact of power cuts on the economy and investor confidence but does not delve deeper into the multifaceted effect that power cuts have on women and girls in particular.
This is even though the energy crisis is occurring in the context of SA that is confronted with the triple challenge of economic inequalities, poverty and unemployment, all of which disproportionately affect women in general and black women in particular.
Oxfam South Africa, in partnership with Oxfam America, has published a study titled The Gendered Energy Crisis: Prospects for an eco-feminist Just Energy Transition in South Africa which employs a gendered analysis of the nature of the crisis, its impact on women and girls, and the potential civil society organisations (CSOs) that can advocate for Eskom’s governance reforms as well as financial and operational improvements.
Among other issues, the report illustrates that the energy crisis has a direct link to education and economic opportunities for girls.
Students in areas that experience higher power outages struggle to complete their assignments and have their teaching and learning time significantly disrupted.
This leads to poor performance in matric, which inhibits their ability to access higher learning institutions, thereby being struck in the vicious cycle of unemployment and poverty.
Additionally, when women are unable to use time-saving appliances such as ovens, microwaves, washing machines or fridges, school performance is adversely affected. It is often the role of girls to cook and clean while caregivers are at work, and when appliances cannot be used this frustrates the process.
The report also illustrates that access to energy is insufficient when the cost of electricity continue to remain unaffordable to most people. Empirical studies conducted in electrified households in the KwaGuqa township of Emalahleni local municipality, indicate that despite the area being connected to the grid, households still experience energy poverty, with women particularly impacted.
Women spend a significant proportion of their limited income buying electricity, forcing them to economise on the budget for food and other necessities. Beyond the perpetuation of poverty, this worsens food insecurity which is already affecting many households.
LEBOGANG RAMAFOKO | SA's energy crisis affects women and girls most
Power failure has direct link to education and economic opportunities for women
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree
Food insecurity has a direct impact on other issues such as health, mortality and even capacity for livelihood generation. This is elaborated upon in an Oxfam SA report titled “Hidden Hunger in South Africa: The faces of hunger and malnutrition in a food-secure nation” which provides a detailed account of the experiences of more than half of the country’s population that is facing the risk of hunger, and more than a quarter that suffers from hunger regularly.
While several industry associations play a crucial role in shaping and influencing the regulatory landscape of the electricity generation and energy sectors – fostering collaboration, advocacy and the adoption of best practices – most of these associations are market-orientated.
Furthermore, they champion the interests of developers, manufacturers and service providers. These are predominantly private sector companies that exist in a segmented labour market that is both racialised and gendered. Thus, the interests being championed tend to exclude marginal communities, particularly black women and girls.
Given that they are on the receiving end of problems arising from poor governance at Eskom, it stands to reason that women and communities affected by Eskom and other renewable energy projects should be involved in the process of appointing board members of the power utility.
The exclusion of women and said communities goes against the principles of constitutionalism that anchor SA’s democratic project. Without public participation, and specifically, the participation of those most affected, the realisation of an inclusive economy is not possible.
