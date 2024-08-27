By failing to enforce its own bylaws, which include occupational health and safety, the City of Joburg has been complicit in the state of decay of the inner-city over the years. Evidence of dilapidated buildings that are housing scores of people is abundant with only a few blocks in the CBD showing no sign of this urban decay.
In a report we carried following the tragedy in Jeppestown, our journalists spoke to people living in at least another nine buildings in a similar state. They were all paying rent ranging between R400 and R1,200 a month to individuals who have taken advantage of their desperation for a living space.
The result, however, is that families have to use cut boxes to partition the buildings – a recipe for disaster in the case of a fire. This also indicates the pressing need for social housing for the poor living in the city.
This situation is not new in Joburg but it has been allowed to get worse over the years at a great cost to human life.
Those whose responsibility is to ensure they take corrective action to prevent these tragedies must be held to account for their failures. Acting on the Khampepe inquiry findings would be a good starting point.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | Douse Joburg fire tragedies
Image: Antonio Muchave
The rising number of fire incidents that have claimed the lives of people in the Joburg CBD is a growing cause for concern that authorities must be alarmed by.
That so many people continue to perish inside deathtrap, hijacked buildings in the inner-city is also sign of the metro’s dysfunction and indifference towards the poor.
In the latest incident, four people lost their lives when the building they occupied was razed by fire. Three others were reportedly injured during the blaze. This is not the first such tragedy where lives were lost in buildings that have been neglected and abandoned in the city.
In fact, the fire at the Jeppestown building comes four months after the City of Johannesburg was found liable for the Usindiso fire that killed 76 people a year ago. The commission of inquiry set up to investigate the tragedy found that the city failed to carry corrective measures before the blaze.
Inquiry chairperson Justice Sisi Khampepe found that authorities were aware of the situation at Usindiso but failed to ensure the building was compliant with bylaws which would have mitigated the tragedy.
Masses rely on unsafe buildings for housing
By failing to enforce its own bylaws, which include occupational health and safety, the City of Joburg has been complicit in the state of decay of the inner-city over the years. Evidence of dilapidated buildings that are housing scores of people is abundant with only a few blocks in the CBD showing no sign of this urban decay.
In a report we carried following the tragedy in Jeppestown, our journalists spoke to people living in at least another nine buildings in a similar state. They were all paying rent ranging between R400 and R1,200 a month to individuals who have taken advantage of their desperation for a living space.
The result, however, is that families have to use cut boxes to partition the buildings – a recipe for disaster in the case of a fire. This also indicates the pressing need for social housing for the poor living in the city.
This situation is not new in Joburg but it has been allowed to get worse over the years at a great cost to human life.
Those whose responsibility is to ensure they take corrective action to prevent these tragedies must be held to account for their failures. Acting on the Khampepe inquiry findings would be a good starting point.
SowetanLIVE
Lack of action will fan more fires, deaths in Joburg's hijacked buildings – Nocks Seabi
Four die from a building fire in Joburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos