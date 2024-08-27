ANTHEA PLATT | Women of colour still face plethora of challenges in legal profession

A generation where women in the legal profession face disproportionate disadvantages due to motherhood has no place in our society and workplaces.
The Paris 2024 Olympics have been a perfect platform to ignite positive conversations about how far workplaces can go to accommodate women who, for years, as female athletes with children, had to choose between their career and their children – with many previously struggling to care for their children during an Olympic Games.
For the first time in history, the International Olympic Committee and the Paris 2024 Olympics created a dedicated space for families, mothers and children. This was an addition to the Olympic Village, which had been celebrated by the trailblazing athletes who chose to breastfeed while competing.
Bringing it home, one could not help but pause and wonder: where are we in the legal profession when it comes to creating conducive environments for women to thrive?
As we reflect on the progress we have made since the dawn of SA’s democracy 30 years ago, it is important to reflect on the progress we have made in transforming our society and the steps we have taken to eliminate systemic barriers, biases, creating a fairer legal system, especially investing in a legal system that empowers marginalised communities, amplifying their voices and promoting equal opportunities.
When the late Kofi Annan said: “There is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women.” His words forced us women to aim for nothing less than new heights in the workplace.
We have made it our business to initiate programmes and projects that vigorously drive the transformation agenda because we don’t want the next generation to find us where we are.
The persisting and mangling cultures that continue to stunt women’s advancement in the workplace must be dealt with through meaningful collaborations.
Focusing on the barriers and challenges affecting legal women of colour, as compiled by the Cyrus R. Vance Center for International Justice, it is clear that diversity, equity and inclusion are not fully seized within the legal profession.
Engagements with legal professionals within SA and through various international organisations, firms and stakeholders strongly indicate that gender equity is still challenging for many regions worldwide.
ANTHEA PLATT | Women of colour still face plethora of challenges in legal profession
Barriers for advancement include bullying, unequal pay for women and men doing the same job, and discrimination
Image: 123RF
NOMONDE MNUKWA | SA has a long way to go to realise full liberation of women
That is why, this year, the Legal Practice Council and the Cyrus R Vance Center for International Justice, through its project on mobilising the legal profession for racial equity, elevate the conversations around the barriers and challenges women of colour face in the legal profession – by creating a series of engagements on a variety of related topics such as equal pay, work allocation, briefing patterns and career trajectories which is anchored on how to foster gender-balanced profession.
SA’s constitution prioritises equality, dignity and human rights, establishing a constitutional imperative for diversity, equity and inclusion within the legal profession. Advancing racial equity in the legal profession builds a more inclusive and equitable society, fosters social cohesion and addresses historical inequalities.
The Cyrus R. Vance Center launched a project to mobilise the legal profession to advance racial equity and inclusion on professional and community levels in SA. It released a survey on Advancing Women in the Workplace, focusing on the barriers and challenges affecting legal women of colour. The study aimed to understand why the advancement of women of colour to higher positions is slow and not prevalent.
A summary of the findings of the survey shows that:
It was important for Cyrus R. Vance Center for International Justice and its South African Legal Fellows Network, in partnership with the US mission to SA, to launch this project, whose goal is to develop an equity and inclusion toolkit for legal organisations in SA.
We need to accelerate the transformation agenda but also transformation in the true sense because transformation should not just be giving positions. It must be about empowering people to build the legal profession so that we grow the industry and make it bigger than the one we found.
Driven by stringent values, we need to invest all our energy in programmes that encourage the empowerment of women of colour while shaping and directing the legal profession in the level it belongs to.
Adv Platt is senior counsel and a member of the Legal Practice Council
