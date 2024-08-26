SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Competition Commission pushes economic agenda

The commission works towards the objectives outlined above as an investigative and prosecutorial arm of the country’s three competition authorities.
The ushering in of a new democratic order in 1994 necessitated an overhaul of the state, a reform that, in the main, advanced equality, social cohesion and nation-building.
This mammoth task necessitated legislative and policy review of social and economic policies, to aptly respond to prevailing circumstances of what were to become a society of equal opportunities for all.
The Competition Act, No 89 of 1998, which came into effect on November 30 1998, led to the creation of three independent institutions (the Competition Commission, Competition Tribunal and Competition Appeal Court), all of which sought to, among other aims, address the historical economic imbalances created by the apartheid government in SA.
The Competition Commission therefore has an economic transformation agenda – it fuses competition regulation with transformational public interest issues.
This aspect makes the South African competition law unique among its peers globally.
As we mark 25 years since the establishment of the act, the question we need to ask ourselves is whether the Competition Act has been able to achieve its objectives such as equal opportunity to participate fairly in the economy, to achieve an effective and efficient economy, to provide markets in which consumers have access to quality and a variety of goods and services at fair and competitive prices, to restrain certain trade practices that undermine a competitive economy, and to regulate the transfer of economic ownership in keeping with the public interest considerations as contemplated in Section 12 (A) (3) of the act.
But first, let me provide an overview of the current competition regulation space in the country.
The commission works towards the objectives outlined above as an investigative and prosecutorial arm of the country’s three competition authorities.
We work with the Competition Tribunal, the adjudicating authority, which is akin to a high court, our court of first instance on competition matters.
The third authority, the Competition Appeal Court, is the appeal court that hears appeals and reviews of Tribunal decisions.
It is the apex court on competition matters, however, the Constitutional Court has jurisdiction to preside over competition matters brought before it by any party where it falls within the constitutional jurisdiction of that forum, or where it is in the interests of justice that the Constitutional Court should preside over a matter.
This jurisdiction is invoked predominantly where the matter concerns the provisions of the constitution of the Republic of SA.
Of the three distinct but interdependent competition authorities, the commission is responsible for, among others, investigating and prosecuting alleged contraventions of the act, granting or refusing applications for exemption in terms of the act, and approving, with or without conditions, prohibiting or referring mergers to the Competition Tribunal.
It is also responsible for initiating and conducting market inquiries, implementing measures to develop public awareness of the provisions of the act and conducting impact studies.
In a nutshell, the Commission has four broad functions: enforcement (which include investigation and prosecution), merger regulation, market inquiries and advocacy.
A key aspect of the commission’s work is assessing mergers to ensure jobs and the local industry are protected. In 2020, the act was amended to also enable the commission to review other public interest considerations during merger assessments.
Over the last 25 years, the commission has processed more than 8,500 merger notifications.
Between 2020 and 2024, being the period when Section 12A (3)(e) or the amended public interest provisions, have been in force, the commission approved 74 mergers with conditions relating to the promotion of greater spread of ownership to increase the ownership stakes of historically disadvantaged people (HDPs).
This included employee share ownership plans to the value of R32.5m and share ownership by HDPs to the value of R27.4m.
The overall total value of shares to HDPs is more than R60m.
In the period 2022 and 2024, the commission approved 78 mergers with small to medium enterprises (SMEs) related conditions.
These conditions included supplier and enterprise development, skills development and commitment to procure from SMEs owned and controlled by HDPs.
These SMEs-related conditions are valued at R34.9bn.
The commission has also saved jobs. In the period 2017 to 2024, 98,314 jobs were saved and 2,854 jobs were created as a direct result of the commission’s intervention in merger considerations and assessments.
On the cartel enforcement front, the commission has been able to dismantle more than 1,100 cartels in different sectors of the economy such as construction, transport, automotive, cement and other industrial intermediary products.
The commission achieved these with the aid of its Corporate Leniency Policy, its own proactive work as well as with the assistance of public members who reported these cases.
Since 2010 when the commission established a dedicated Cartels Division, it has been able to reach about 190 settlements valued at R5bn.
This amount includes a fine from the cement cartel, 2010 World Cup stadiums cartel, construction cartel, shipping liner cartel and automotive component cartel to name a few.
Despite the commission’s work in the last 25 years, our work is still not done.
We must and will continue to dismantle cartels and any other artificial barriers, that are making it difficult for SMEs owned by HDPs to enter, participate and expand in the economy.
The commission must and will continue to deconcentrate ownership of the economy by bringing more HDPs and workers into the ownership structures of firms in the markets through public interest in merger regulation.
The commission must and will continue to protect consumers and the competitive process against firms abusing their dominant market positions.
*Makunga is the spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA
