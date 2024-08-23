SOWETAN SAYS | Act on violence at schools

Parents of pupils in Eldorado Park are understandably apprehensive about the safety of their children in the area.
Their cry for help to end the chaos in schools in the area comes after disturbing incidents where there were shootings in some schools and the stabbing of a pupil.
On Tuesday, a fire destroyed three classrooms at Lancea Vale Secondary School and two pupils have been arrested for the incident. A teacher claimed the torching may have been an act of retaliation by some pupils who were against stringent measures taken by the school to deal with rising incidents of violence.
Even more worrying is that parents in the area have said they now see increasing incidents of gang violence spilling into the school grounds. At Lancea Vale, SGB chairperson Michelle Ullbricht said with the growing violence at the school, they hope to add more security to the already seven guards they have.
While this is alarming, it is not surprising, given the levels of gang violence in Eldorado Park, and have largely not been policed properly. Schools are a mirror of society and in the case of Eldorado Park, the ongoing gang violence in the community has now shifted to the school grounds.
There are no perfectly safe schools across SA due to high levels of violent crime but the situation in Eldorado Park is getting out of control. When there are threats to pupils’ lives while in school, the department of basic education has a responsibility to act to protect the children.
In this instance, therefore, the cry for help by parents must be directed primarily to the Gauteng education department. Of course, no one wants a situation where money meant to provide support for education to take place is spent on heavily armed security.
But when there are shootings and stabbings in schools, this calls for extraordinary measures to safeguard pupils’ lives. That crime and violence in Eldorado Park have been poorly policed is part of the problem and, perhaps, interventions are needed to rid the area of the problems.
Over the years, the community has complained about a lack of resources at the local police station and a clear plan to deal with gangsterism that is plaguing the area. Now is the time to fix this.
SOWETAN SAYS | Act on violence at schools
Image: Supplied
Parents of pupils in Eldorado Park are understandably apprehensive about the safety of their children in the area.
Their cry for help to end the chaos in schools in the area comes after disturbing incidents where there were shootings in some schools and the stabbing of a pupil.
On Tuesday, a fire destroyed three classrooms at Lancea Vale Secondary School and two pupils have been arrested for the incident. A teacher claimed the torching may have been an act of retaliation by some pupils who were against stringent measures taken by the school to deal with rising incidents of violence.
Even more worrying is that parents in the area have said they now see increasing incidents of gang violence spilling into the school grounds. At Lancea Vale, SGB chairperson Michelle Ullbricht said with the growing violence at the school, they hope to add more security to the already seven guards they have.
While this is alarming, it is not surprising, given the levels of gang violence in Eldorado Park, and have largely not been policed properly. Schools are a mirror of society and in the case of Eldorado Park, the ongoing gang violence in the community has now shifted to the school grounds.
There are no perfectly safe schools across SA due to high levels of violent crime but the situation in Eldorado Park is getting out of control. When there are threats to pupils’ lives while in school, the department of basic education has a responsibility to act to protect the children.
In this instance, therefore, the cry for help by parents must be directed primarily to the Gauteng education department. Of course, no one wants a situation where money meant to provide support for education to take place is spent on heavily armed security.
But when there are shootings and stabbings in schools, this calls for extraordinary measures to safeguard pupils’ lives. That crime and violence in Eldorado Park have been poorly policed is part of the problem and, perhaps, interventions are needed to rid the area of the problems.
Over the years, the community has complained about a lack of resources at the local police station and a clear plan to deal with gangsterism that is plaguing the area. Now is the time to fix this.
SOWETAN SAYS | We doff our cap to Zondo
SOWETAN SAYS | Decision on Mboro backs rule of law
SOWETAN SAYS | Law failing to protect consumers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos