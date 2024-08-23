In September 2023, businessman Kevin Shaba was shot dead outside his home in Mamelodi West, in what appears to have been a targeted hit.
Less than a year earlier, in October 2022, Shaba’s two brothers, Ivan and Mandla, were also shot and killed. The three brothers, who owned a brick-making and plastering company, were allegedly targeted because they refused to pay “protection fees” demanded by the notorious Boko Haram gang.
Boko Haram is one of the most prominent gangs in Mamelodi and has for several years been extorting residents and businesses in the area. The gang is known to be responsible for threatening construction projects, forcing companies as well as informal traders to pay protection fees, extorting money from the hostel and flat dwellers and even forcing residents to pay for water.
The types of extortion experienced by residents and businesses in Mamelodi are not unique and similar practices have taken root in other townships across the country.
From Khayelitsha and Gugulethu in Cape Town to Alexandra and Soshanguve in Gauteng, extortion economies have rocketed, with gangs giving businesses and informal traders no choice other than to pay protection fees if they wish to continue operating.
This criminal economy has become so pervasive that in some of these areas, gangs even force municipal service workers and contractors to pay a fee to the gang if they want to conduct work or operate in the area.
Across SA, the township extortion “industry” has followed a similar trajectory. The gangs start small, usually targeting foreign-owned micro-enterprises, such as spaza shops. During this early phase, the gangs capitalised on xenophobia to single out and target foreign business owners for extortion.
Once the practice was established and particularly in the period after the Covid-19 lockdown, the gangs turned their sites on bigger targets owned by South African nationals.
OPINION | Authorities must develop a holistic approach to stop extortion 'industry'
Criminal activity damages economy and undermines the rule of law
Image: Antonio Muchave
In September 2023, businessman Kevin Shaba was shot dead outside his home in Mamelodi West, in what appears to have been a targeted hit.
Less than a year earlier, in October 2022, Shaba’s two brothers, Ivan and Mandla, were also shot and killed. The three brothers, who owned a brick-making and plastering company, were allegedly targeted because they refused to pay “protection fees” demanded by the notorious Boko Haram gang.
Boko Haram is one of the most prominent gangs in Mamelodi and has for several years been extorting residents and businesses in the area. The gang is known to be responsible for threatening construction projects, forcing companies as well as informal traders to pay protection fees, extorting money from the hostel and flat dwellers and even forcing residents to pay for water.
The types of extortion experienced by residents and businesses in Mamelodi are not unique and similar practices have taken root in other townships across the country.
From Khayelitsha and Gugulethu in Cape Town to Alexandra and Soshanguve in Gauteng, extortion economies have rocketed, with gangs giving businesses and informal traders no choice other than to pay protection fees if they wish to continue operating.
This criminal economy has become so pervasive that in some of these areas, gangs even force municipal service workers and contractors to pay a fee to the gang if they want to conduct work or operate in the area.
Across SA, the township extortion “industry” has followed a similar trajectory. The gangs start small, usually targeting foreign-owned micro-enterprises, such as spaza shops. During this early phase, the gangs capitalised on xenophobia to single out and target foreign business owners for extortion.
Once the practice was established and particularly in the period after the Covid-19 lockdown, the gangs turned their sites on bigger targets owned by South African nationals.
WATCH | Work disrupted for three weeks at construction site in Soweto
Now we have a situation in townships, where both formal and informal businesses, owned by foreign residents and locals, are forced to pay extortion taxes to the gangs. The amount of money demanded varies depending on the size of the business.
But the gangs are ruthless in their demands. As one informal trader in Alexandra said, “Whether you are a foreigner or not, these guys want money from you. We pay them because they are armed and dangerous. I pay R70 a day. That is a lot of money for me. Sometimes I don’t make that amount of money in a day, but I am forced to pay them for fear of being victimised or even killed”.
The local township extortion economies are part of a growing web of other extortion economies that have emerged within the country and which are affecting an increasing number of businesses and communities.
The “construction extortion mafia” has invaded construction sites around the country, using violence and the threat of violence to demand a stake in major building projects. This has spread to the mining sector, where groups referred to as the “procurement mafia” have used similar tactics to demand a slice of the lucrative minerals procurement contracting processes.
In Cape Town’s CBD, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues are forced to pay protection fees to criminal actors.
This “night-time” extortion economy has been a ubiquitous feature for more than two decades but since the Covid-19 lockdown, the practice has expanded to include payments demanded from owners of luxury apartments, coffee shops and hotels. One common characteristic of the criminals involved in this extortion economy is their deployment of criminal gangs from outside the area, who operate as enforcers for the main criminal actors involved.
Doctors live in fear as extortionists increasingly target medical practices
Extortion in the transport sector is one of the oldest manifestations of this type of crime in the country. Elements within the taxi associations and some powerful taxi owners have been extorting other taxi operators for many years, in what has become known as the “bucket system” in taxi jargon.
More recently, elements within the minibus taxi industry have also been involved in extorting bus services, scholar transport, employee private transport services, e-hailing services and even private vehicles.
Then there is the most recent entrant into the web of extortion economies, the water extortion economy. Elements referred to as the “water or tanker mafia” have been exploiting ailing water infrastructure and mismanagement of services to supply water at exorbitant costs to areas affected by water shortages.
These extortion economies not only fuel violence and fear but also damage the formal and informal economy, disrupt critical development projects, interfere with basic service delivery, undermine the rule of law and erode trust in the government.
To tackle them in any meaningful, sustainable way, the authorities must develop a holistic approach to the problem, that not only addresses the criminal actors involved but also builds community and business resilience, monitors and traces the interconnections between the extortion economies, adopts a more co-ordinated approach within the criminal justice system and addresses the issue of gangs and their ready access to firearms.
As these economies become entrenched across SA, and companies become used to paying extortion fees as a normalised cost of doing business, economies become more difficult to tackle and any attempt to address extortion will need to take this into account.
Police make inroads in blackmail cases
Landlord flees hometown after group threatens his life
Blind woman tells court of harassment by alleged extortion thugs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos