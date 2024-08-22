ZWE NXUMALO | How government of national unity can grow the economy, create jobs

Notably, and perhaps the more tragic aspect, is that these are not mere numbers, instead, they are a reflection of the daily lived experiences of families and communities across the country grappling with high levels of poverty and inequality.
These historical problems have gradually become worse under President Cyril Ramaphosa. In 2018, when he took over as president, the overall unemployment rate was sitting at around 24%. Plenty of poetic speeches and promises have followed since then.
During the state of the nation address not so long ago, the president promised to wage a war against unemployment by introducing “far-reaching structural reforms” and “leaving no one behind”.
But how is it that 33.5% of South Africans have so far been left behind despite this promise by the president? And how, for progress's sake, can the GNU untangle the country from this quagmire, move it forward and grow the economy and create jobs?
Infrastructure development can play a pivotal role in reducing unemployment in SA by creating direct employment opportunities in construction, engineering and other related fields. As infrastructure projects stimulate economic growth, they lead to increased demand for labour and job creation, thereby reducing unemployment.
Former deputy president David Mabuza once said: “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the key to unlocking economic growth and job creation.”
Government support can provide them with the necessary resources and environment to thrive.
When small businesses receive support, they can expand their operations, increase production and hire more employees. Government initiatives such as funding, mentorship programmes and tax incentives can help small businesses overcome common obstacles like limited access to capital, lack of expertise, and high operational costs. By addressing these challenges, SMMEs can become more sustainable, competitive and profitable, thereby creating more employment opportunities.
By collaborating with the private sector, the government can tap into their expertise, resources and innovation to develop and implement effective job-creation strategies.
The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Stats SA last week paints a rather grim picture of the situation in SA.
The country’s unemployment rate in the second quarter (Q2) has soared to a staggering 33.5% from 32.9% in Q1, bringing it remarkably closer to a record high of 35.3% recorded in 2021.
Of course, 2020 has a distinguishable feature in the way that the world witnessed a significant global shift through Covid-19 pandemic. The virus led to factors that cumulatively worsened SA’s economic problem. There was a severe decline in economic activity because of the closure of small businesses which are crucial for economic growth; industries such as tourism and hospitality were stagnant, there was a disruption of global trade and there were delays in infrastructural projects.
However, 2024 has contrasting circumstances compared to 2020. Recently, we have seen, among other things, an improvement in energy security through the reduction of load shedding or power cuts that have fundamentally affected the growth of the economy.
Additionally, the May elections outcomes have resulted in the formation of government of national unity (GNU), which was dubbed by many political commentators and analysts as an arrangement that would attract investor confidence that leads to economic growth and the creation of jobs.
However, the reality is far less encouraging. After a few months under the GNU, the economy has not managed to turn around the corner. Instead, the recent survey by Stats SA reveals a worryingly increasing problem of people without work and discouraged jobseekers in SA.
By collaborating with the private sector, the government can tap into their expertise, resources and innovation to develop and implement effective job-creation strategies.
For instance, this partnership can establish training programmes that equip individuals with skills demanded by the private sector, increasing their employability and bridging the skills gap. Moreover, this arrangement can facilitate investment in key sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing and agriculture. The private sector can bring capital, technology and management expertise, while the government can provide support through incentives, subsidies and regulatory frameworks.
By investing in education and training programmes, the government can address the skills gap that exists in the labour market. This can be achieved through vocational training, apprenticeship and skills development initiatives that focus on areas with great employment potential such as technology, healthcare and renewable energy.
Unlocking the economic potential of rural areas would improve the quality of life and job opportunities for rural communities. Rural development initiatives can focus on agriculture, tourism and small enterprise development. By supporting small-scale farmers and agricultural co-operatives, rural communities can improve food security and increase economic activity, leading to job creation.
The GNU, under Ramaphosa, can use the identified key areas to ensure that more jobs are created. The fight against unemployment needs concrete action from all South Africans and not only rely on cheap rhetoric sold to the public by politicians.
A collaboration between government, business and civil society may set us on a path to truly and honestly tackle the scourge of unemployment.
