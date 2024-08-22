SOWETAN SAYS | We doff our cap to Zondo

His leadership of the state capture commission in particular, marked a turning point, not only for him as an individual but the intersection between law, politics and power.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo often tells the story of a man who assisted him to pay his university fees when his family could not afford to enrol him at university to study law.
The man, a local trader in his community in KwaZulu-Natal at the time, had no relation to Zondo and his family. Yet, moved by the plight of an ambitious young man, he extended his generosity.
This act of goodwill would become a building block for a career that ultimately gifted our nation one of its most distinguished jurists. Reflecting on his story, Zondo often expresses profound gratitude for the people who embraced him with ubuntu.
He reminds us that our humble beginnings, which are a product of SA’s history, ought not to determine our life trajectory.
Zondo will hang up his robe this month, after 27 years on the bench.
His has seen a stellar career of leadership and service with an unwavering commitment to the nation and our constitution. He is one of a cohort of lawyers and jurists who were pathfinders in our democratic jurisprudence.
Theirs was a first generation of judges on whose bench our nation and the world looked to interpret the law and our constitution, giving meaningful expression to the ideals of a just and progressive society.
WATCH | Special ceremonial sitting of the Constitutional Court in honour of chief justice Zondo
His leadership of the state capture commission in particular, marked a turning point, not only for him as an individual but the intersection between law, politics and power.
Arguably the most abhorred judge by the corrupt, Zondo stood firm against some of the most powerful politicians.
He presided over a chapter in which we reckoned with the depth of corruption in our country, a chapter which demonstrated how, if allowed, a morally bankrupt leadership can drive a nation to the brink of destruction.
This dedication came at enormous sacrifice for him and his family.
Zondo was no perfect judge. None exists.
But we must honour him for the contribution to our society, for his courageous leadership in the face of unrelenting, baseless and vile attacks.
For the last time on the bench of the apex court on Wednesday, he reminded us that an ethical and independent judiciary must remain an unshakable pillar of a constitutional dispensation.
His commitment to this principle is a legacy we celebrate.
