ALWYN ESTERHUIZEN | Awareness needed on Just Energy Transition

SA stands at a pivotal moment in its history. The global shift towards sustainable energy, known as the Just Energy Transition (JET), is not just an environmental imperative; it’s an opportunity to reshape our economy, safeguard jobs and build resilient communities. Yet, as a recent survey reveals, many South Africans remain unaware of what JET entails and how it will affect their lives. It’s time to change that.
Imagine for a moment living in a town where the coal mines, once the community's lifeblood, are gradually winding down. For generations, these mines have provided jobs, powered our homes and fuelled our economy. But today, the world is moving away from coal and SA must follow suit to meet global climate commitments and protect our environment for future generations. The question is, what happens to the communities that depend on coal?
The community response: Surveys & Analysis – JET project, led by the Seriti Institute and supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), gathered and analysed more than 10,000 community responses from coal mining towns in SA. The project aimed to ensure an inclusive and participatory transition towards sustainable energy, reflecting the voices and concerns of those most affected by the shift from coal to greener alternatives.
The JET is about ensuring that as we move away from coal and towards renewable energy sources like wind and solar, we don’t leave anyone behind. JET seeks to create new opportunities in clean energy, reskill workers and support communities through this transformation. But as our survey indicates, a staggering 70% of respondents had never heard of JET. Even more concerning, 42% feel that their communities are not adequately involved in decisions related to the energy transition. This gap in awareness and participation is a serious issue.
One of the reasons for this disconnect could be the lack of clear communication about what JET means in practical terms. People need to know that JET is not just a policy buzzword; it’s about real changes that will impact their jobs, their health and their children’s future. For communities that have relied on coal, the transition might seem daunting. But it’s also a chance to seize new opportunities, from jobs in renewable energy to local entrepreneurship in sectors like agriculture and manufacturing.
The survey also highlights the vulnerability of many households in mining towns. More than half of the respondents live in households with only one breadwinner and these families are highly reliant on the security of that single income. If we don’t get the transition right, these communities could face severe economic hardships. But with the right support, they can thrive in the new energy economy.
So, what needs to be done? First, we need to ramp up awareness about JET. This means more community meetings, better use of local media and involving people in the conversation from the ground up.
Second, we must focus on creating alternative employment opportunities. This could involve reskilling programmes for renewable energy jobs or supporting local businesses that can fill the economic void left by coal. Finally, the government and private sector must work together to provide social safety nets for the most vulnerable, ensuring that no one is left behind.
The JET is our chance to build a more sustainable, equitable future for all South Africans. But to achieve this, we must ensure that everyone understands what JET is and how they can be part of it. The time to act is now – let’s work together to make this transition just, inclusive and successful.
- Esterhuizen is technical programme manager at Seriti Institute
ALWYN ESTERHUIZEN | Awareness needed on Just Energy Transition
Image: 123RF/elxeneize
