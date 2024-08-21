SOWETAN SAYS | Decision on Mboro backs rule of law

Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng and his bodyguard were on Monday denied bail in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court. And rightly so.
Motsoeneng, a charismatic church leader who it has since emerged he has had previous brushes with the law, failed to convince the court that granting him bail would be in the interest of justice.
In fact, Motsoeneng and his co-accused, according to magistrate Katlego Mokoena, did not dispute the serious charges the state has proffered against them. These charges include kidnapping, assault and possession of dangerous weapons.
The charges stem from his outrageous and violent conduct outside Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. Mboro was caught on video wielding pangas alongside his bodyguard with an assault rifle in front of children.
The incident sparked uproar, resulting in the torching of Mboro’s church by an angry community demanding his arrest. His thuggery at the school appeared to be motivated by his belief that he is an exception to the rule because of his leadership in church.
Following the incident, Mboro went on to film himself outside a police station in furtherance of his contemptuous arrogance to the rule of law.
In denying him bail, Mokoena said the court was a “creature of statute and it does not operate on emotions and/or influence. It is not a reactionary court but simply deals with the facts presented before it”.
The ruling is not only significant in asserting the rule of law, but it is also a shot in the arm for the state that has taken a firm stance against Mboro’s lawlessness. True to his character, the church leader threw theatrics inside the courtroom in disbelief as the state revealed evidence gathered against him. We should applaud the state for putting its foot down on this.
This evidence includes a second video which the state said shows Mboro firing a gun into the air to disperse the crowd at the school to leave the scene and that there was another rifle in his car.
Such reckless conduct in front of children from a man who should know better as a church leader is appalling and deserves to be punished harshly.
If he is found guilty of the charges he faces, Mboro must be given a lengthy sentence.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | Decision on Mboro backs rule of law
Image: Thulani Mbele
Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng and his bodyguard were on Monday denied bail in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court. And rightly so.
Motsoeneng, a charismatic church leader who it has since emerged he has had previous brushes with the law, failed to convince the court that granting him bail would be in the interest of justice.
In fact, Motsoeneng and his co-accused, according to magistrate Katlego Mokoena, did not dispute the serious charges the state has proffered against them. These charges include kidnapping, assault and possession of dangerous weapons.
The charges stem from his outrageous and violent conduct outside Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. Mboro was caught on video wielding pangas alongside his bodyguard with an assault rifle in front of children.
The incident sparked uproar, resulting in the torching of Mboro’s church by an angry community demanding his arrest. His thuggery at the school appeared to be motivated by his belief that he is an exception to the rule because of his leadership in church.
Following the incident, Mboro went on to film himself outside a police station in furtherance of his contemptuous arrogance to the rule of law.
In denying him bail, Mokoena said the court was a “creature of statute and it does not operate on emotions and/or influence. It is not a reactionary court but simply deals with the facts presented before it”.
The ruling is not only significant in asserting the rule of law, but it is also a shot in the arm for the state that has taken a firm stance against Mboro’s lawlessness. True to his character, the church leader threw theatrics inside the courtroom in disbelief as the state revealed evidence gathered against him. We should applaud the state for putting its foot down on this.
This evidence includes a second video which the state said shows Mboro firing a gun into the air to disperse the crowd at the school to leave the scene and that there was another rifle in his car.
Such reckless conduct in front of children from a man who should know better as a church leader is appalling and deserves to be punished harshly.
If he is found guilty of the charges he faces, Mboro must be given a lengthy sentence.
SowetanLIVE
Is Mboro on a slippery road to nowhere?
Pastor Mboro seeks bail, cites job losses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos