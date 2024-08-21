Columnists

SOWETAN SAYS | Decision on Mboro backs rule of law

By SOWETAN - 21 August 2024 - 07:12
Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng, his bodyguard Clement Baloyi and son appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrate court on on Wednesday.
Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng, his bodyguard Clement Baloyi and son appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrate court on on Wednesday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng and his bodyguard were on Monday denied bail in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court. And rightly so.

Motsoeneng, a charismatic church leader who it has since emerged he has had previous brushes with the law, failed to convince the court that granting him bail would be in the interest of justice.

In fact, Motsoeneng and his co-accused, according to magistrate Katlego Mokoena, did not dispute the serious charges the state has proffered against them. These charges include kidnapping, assault and possession of dangerous weapons.

The charges stem from his outrageous and violent conduct outside Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. Mboro was caught on video wielding pangas alongside his bodyguard with an assault rifle in front of children.

The incident sparked uproar, resulting in the torching of Mboro’s church by an angry community demanding his arrest. His thuggery at the school appeared to be motivated by his belief that he is an exception to the rule because of his leadership in church.

Following the incident, Mboro went on to film himself outside a police station in furtherance of his contemptuous arrogance to the rule of law.

In denying him bail, Mokoena said the court was a “creature of statute and it does not operate on emotions and/or influence. It is not a reactionary court but simply deals with the facts presented before it”.

The ruling is not only significant in asserting the rule of law, but it is also a shot in the arm for the state that has taken a firm stance against Mboro’s lawlessness. True to his character, the church leader threw theatrics inside the courtroom in disbelief as the state revealed evidence gathered against him. We should applaud the state for putting its foot down on this.

This evidence includes a second video which the state said shows Mboro firing a gun into the air to disperse the crowd at the school to leave the scene and that there was another rifle in his car.

Such reckless conduct in front of children from a man who should know better as a church leader is appalling and deserves to be punished harshly.

If he is found guilty of the charges he faces, Mboro must be given a lengthy sentence.

SowetanLIVE

Is Mboro on a slippery road to nowhere?

Is this the beginning of the end for controversial pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng?On Monday, magistrate Katlego Mokoena denied the charismatic ...
News
1 day ago

Pastor Mboro seeks bail, cites job losses

Controversial pastor Paseka ‘Pastor Mboro’ Motsoeneng pleaded with the court to release him on bail saying he employs 30 people and his continued ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi on civil society's efforts to fight poverty, inequality
Celebrate Women’s Month with Chateau Del Rei