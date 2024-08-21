MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Malema should use departure of Shivambu for self-reflection
EFF leader vows to dismantle everything that resembles Shivambu
On Monday evening, the country watched EFF leader Julius Malema having a meltdown at Orlando Stadium, just days after the resignation of his former deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, from the party.
Shivambu has since joined the MK Party – the third biggest political party in SA, which made shock waves at the recent general elections by getting just over 2.4-million votes, translating to 14.58% of the vote. Malema, who just days ago stated that he would continue to be brothers with Shivambu, and that his departure would not give birth to animosity between the two, did a Damascene conversion...
