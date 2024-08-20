THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Photojournalists are more than cameramen

The adage camera never lies, though not much applicable in today's evolving media landscape because of the manipulation of digital images and still holds sway because pictures give meaning to the written words. It is therefore imperative to honour, recognise, reward and respect photojournalists.
Recently, we had a social media engagement with friends and acquaintances about how certain journalists – both print and broadcast – often use demeaning and disrespectful phrases such as “my photographer” when they either introduce or refer to their colleagues who use cameras or video to tell the story.
I get irked when journalists refer to their colleagues as such. This phenomenon is rife in broadcast journalism, especially television with recently graduated reporters, referring to their colleagues who are capturing visuals as “my cameraperson”.
When I embarked on my journalism journey three decades ago, I worked with various photographers and I still admire and respect their craft even today. We still keep in contact with some of them since we have extended our relationship outside the office.
In my course of duty, I crossed paths with photographers and videographers including Ruth Motau, Dinky Mkhize, Victor Matom, Sydney Seshibedi and the late Juda Ngwenya and Santu Mofokeng. Most were award-winning photographers, yet humble and professional.
Recently, Seshibedi bemoaned the quality of news. When asked to elaborate on social media, he wrote: “The context of my statement, Leboya Zebillon, is on complex issues that are now been reported on and the people reporting do not fully understand what they are meant to explain to the reader. Reports are factual but they lack clarity of elucidation.
“A good example is the quality of the reporting on the impeached public protector seeking gratuity, and the people reporting only pointing to constitutional silence on such gratuity without applying themselves, for the benefit of the reader to the meaning and gravity of impeachment. Which, if understood, the other issues may not arise. And the fact that a constitution is a high-level document that seldom or never delves into any matter to the granular level.”
How I wish journalists who often refer to their photojournalist colleagues as “my photographer” could engage with his intellectualism. As a perpetual student, I learn so much from him and others.
I hope we can honour our photographers on World Photography Day and go forward with a shutter salute as a celebratory sign to remember the likes of the departed Alf Khumalo, Peter Magubane, Sam Nzima, Barry Peter McKenzie and the Bang Bang Club, Greg Marinovich, Ken Oosterbroek, and João Silva, synonymous with covering township riots during the country's transition from apartheid to democracy.
- Sepotokele is a journalist, communication strategist and media trainer.
Comparatively speaking, World Press Freedom Day and International Radio Day celebrated on May 3 and February 12 respectively, are more popular than World Photography Day which is unmarked and unrecognised.
World Photography Day is meant to celebrate photographic history by sharing photos with the world to recognise the invention of the Daguerreotype, a process that was invented by French artist and photographer, Louis-Jacques-Mandé Daguerre in 1837.
It was sold to the French Academy of Sciences, which subsequently gifted the process to the world on August 19 1839.
It's ironic that most photographers either don't know or are oblivious about the day set aside to celebrate and honour their craft. They don't even make noise with their shutters to celebrate it or to talk about the pros and cons of their profession, more so with photojournalists caught in the crossfire of war.
I was privileged to study journalism during the years when photography was a module that one had to study to qualify and graduate as a journalism student at Peninsula Technikon, now known as Cape Peninsula University of Technology.
The course opened one's eyes to the inner workings of the media and the importance of images to complement the written words.
As a lecturer at my alma mater Rhodes University's Sol Plaatje Media Leadership Institute, I got an aerial view of the importance of images.
