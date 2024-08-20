Though the DMASA was founded way back in 2005, public knowledge about the association's existence and what it does remains limited, and that needs to change. That change can be brought by an intended joint campaign by the government, private sector and other stakeholders in consumer affairs.
SOWETAN SAYS | Law failing to protect consumers
The story we published yesterday about telesales calls has resonated with the wider public as people from all walks of life related their experiences with what they referred to as harassment by telemarketing companies.
The complaints point to one fact: the law is failing to protect consumers from daily calls from these companies. In reality, the relevant legislation exists, what is lacking is proper application of laws such as Popia (Protection of Personal Information Act). The legislation is relatively new and not all consumers are privy to the types of protection it offers them.
It is clearly incumbent upon the authorities to increase public awareness about Popia and other channels individuals can use to protect themselves against incessant telesales calls. One such option is provided by the Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA), whose services Sowetan wrote about in a sidebar article published yesterday.
You can register not to receive calls from marketing companies
