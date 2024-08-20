HLENGIWE MKHALIPHI | Domestic workers deserve recognition and fair pay

Under apartheid, this exploitation was magnified to a grotesque degree. Apartheid policies entrenched their subjugation, ensuring their labour was extracted under conditions of extreme racial and economic disparity.
Growing up, the sight of my mother in her maid uniform is a memory that has always stayed with me, a poignant reminder of the intersection of race, gender and class exploitation that defines the lives of so many black women in SA.
For years, my mother, like countless other women of colour, laboured tirelessly as a domestic worker, her work rendered invisible and her life devalued by the entrenched systems of oppression that the uniform she wore symbolised.
The history of the maid uniform is intricately tied to the socioeconomic and racial dynamics of servitude, especially within colonial and apartheid era contexts. Originating in Europe, the maid uniform was designed to visibly differentiate servants from their employers, reflecting the hierarchical nature of these relationships.
As European powers expanded into Africa, Asia and the Americas, they brought these practices with them, imposing similar uniforms on indigenous and enslaved workers. This practice reinforced the notion of racial and class-based superiority.
Even after the formal abolition of slavery in 1834, the exploitation persisted, morphing into a system where domestic work remained a low-paid, undervalued domain, deeply entrenched in racial inequality.
For enslaved people, there was no uniform in the conventional sense, but they were forced into a dehumanising garb: a plain dress, apron, and headscarf. This attire wasn't just about identifying their subservient status; it was a deliberate tool of oppression, designed to emphasise their stark inferiority against the privileged lives of their masters.
There were advancements as SADWU and its allies pushed for the inclusion of pensions and benefits, while the Constitutional Court ruled that domestic workers were entitled to compensation for occupational injuries.
In 2018, the passage of the National Minimum Wage Act set a baseline wage of R20 per hour for domestic workers, which was later increased to R23.09 per hour in 2022. While this legislation marked progress, it also highlighted the ongoing struggle for fair and just compensation.
In working towards recognition of the plight and presence of domestic workers in our society, art remains one of the most crucial ways to do this. The artist Mary Sibande has powerfully addressed this issue through her work, using the figure of the maid and her uniform to challenge and subvert these narratives of invisibility and exploitation. Sibande’s work brings the domestic worker into the centre of the national consciousness, reclaiming her humanity and rewriting the history that has long silenced her.
Sibande’s art echoes the actions of the EFF, who have also employed the symbolism of the maid uniform in our political work. By dressing as domestic workers in parliament, provincial legislatures, and local council, the EFF has brought the plight of domestic workers into the political arena, demanding recognition and justice for the women who have been relegated to the shadows for too long.
We demand the full recognition of care work as essential labour, deserving of fair wages, benefits, and respect. We call for the end of all forms of exploitation against domestic workers and their protection under the law. The uniform, once a symbol of subjugation, must now become a symbol of resistance and liberation.
