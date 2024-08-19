The AfCFTA does, however, acknowledge that both the youth and women face significant systemic, structural and financial challenges that hinder their meaningful participation in intra-African trade. It thus needed to develop a protocol or legal framework that built on the achievements of regional economic communities and national gender policies and strategies, in particular the inclusion of clauses and the design of initiatives and programmes that enhance the participation of women and youth in trade.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | AfCFTA prioritises emancipation of women-led, owned businesses
Such ideals require long-term commitment and dedication
Image: supplied
One of the founding ideals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement is “to create a single continental market with a population of about 1.3-billion people and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of approximately $3.4 trillion.”
This among other interventions can be achieved by offering people of the African continent – as well as women and youth entrepreneurs – access to opportunities to expand their export base and volume beyond traditional export markets by creating exposure for emerging producers, small and medium enterprises.
Strengthening competition regulation across the African continent through partnerships, memorandums of understanding, capacity building and other initiatives are a vital part of the Competition Commission’s international relations work. This week, I want to expand more on the commission’s contributions to AfCFTA’s Protocol on Women and Youth in Trade and share why the commission remains committed to playing a central role in the development of a gender-inclusive AfCFTA competition policy.
Women and youth-owned businesses make significant contributions towards the process of inclusive socio-economic transformation and sustainable growth. The Protocol on Women and Youth in Trade therefore seeks to harness the trade opportunities the AfCFTA presents for women and youth entrepreneurs across the continent as part of Africa’s development agenda.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Supporting women entrepreneurs through competition policy
The AfCFTA does, however, acknowledge that both the youth and women face significant systemic, structural and financial challenges that hinder their meaningful participation in intra-African trade. It thus needed to develop a protocol or legal framework that built on the achievements of regional economic communities and national gender policies and strategies, in particular the inclusion of clauses and the design of initiatives and programmes that enhance the participation of women and youth in trade.
The Protocol on Women and Youth in Trade is a legal framework that guides the AfCFTA State Parties in mainstreaming the economic priorities related to women while addressing the constraints they and youth entrepreneurs face when trading across borders under the AfCFTA umbrella.
This inclusive socio-economic development encourages State Parties to eliminate legislation, regulation, customs and practices that prevent women and youth from owning or accessing productive capacities and other assets; promote effective education, information and awareness programmes on cross-border trade, international regulatory requirements and standards; and promote the empowerment and participation of women and youth in trade. These ideals require commitment and dedication in the long-term but what does it mean for women entrepreneurs?
First, the State Parties will prioritise continuous engagement and dialogue with women entrepreneurs, women-owned businesses and associations at the national, regional and continental levels to help create an improved business environment that will increase the meaningful participation of women entrepreneurs and address challenges they experience on the ground.
A second implication of the protocol is the active involvement of women-owned or women-led businesses in developing and improving policies, regulations and trade institutions to increase ownership of policy development and reforms, raise productivity and lower costs at an enterprise level. State Parties will also implement measures that give women access to affordable financial tools and trade fairs, instruments and products that will enable women entrepreneurs to enter the import and export market or integrate into existing value chains and protect them from related trade risks. Providing access to trade financing for women entrepreneurs could include a credit bureau and business development centres.
The commission’s team contributed extensively to the development of the protocol and leveraged our experience and work undertaken to understand the challenges faced by women and youth entrepreneurs more broadly.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Commission upskills staff to be 'fit for purpose'
One of the articles in the protocol refers to competition policy and how competition regulatory tools can be used to promote fair and equitable competition to support the entry and effective participation of women and youth-owned or led businesses in the AfCFTA market.
The commission’s contribution highlighted some of its regulatory tools that can be implemented to promote the entry and effective participation of women and youth-owned or led businesses.
These include: Enabling information sharing in exemption applications and developing educational materials and awareness programmes that advance effective entry; meaningful participation in or expansion within a market by women and youth; assessing the impact of mergers on employment opportunities afforded to women and youth employees, especially in management positions; promoting the employability of women and youth in all levels of employment using employment merger conditions; promoting the consideration of women and youth owned and led businesses when negotiating merger-related conditions relating to supplier development and funding programmes and ensuring that market inquiries and impact studies conducted by State Parties reflect on the role of women and youth in the relevant markets, the barriers that they face; and measures that need to be adopted to ensure that they are able to meaningfully enter and participate.
The commission’s contributions to the development of this protocol illustrate our determination to support the implementation of continental competition policy. We look forward to the continued collaboration and further refinement of the protocol with our counterparts and women entrepreneurs across the continent.
Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA
