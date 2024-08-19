PUSELETSO MOFOKENG | Acquiring soft skills can help youth become employable

Youth unemployment is a widespread problem that impacts economies around the world, and particularly SA. Globally, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and World Bank, an estimated 14% of young people are unemployed, however, this masks the high numbers experienced by certain countries.
In SA, the youth unemployment rate in 2024 stands at a staggering 45% according to Stats SA. While economic factors, educational discrepancies and technological advancements are commonly cited as primary causes of youth unemployment, increasing evidence indicates that a lack of soft skills and work readiness also plays a significant role.
Soft skills, such as communication, teamwork, problem-solving and emotional intelligence, are crucial for success in the workplace. Unlike job-specific technical skills, soft skills are universally valuable and transferable across different roles and industries.
According to a report by the World Economic Forum, employers are increasingly looking for candidates who have a combination of technical and soft skills. This combination is essential because it allows individuals to adapt to changing job requirements, work effectively in teams and navigate the complexities of modern work environments. This is why many companies are more inclined to hire candidates with these skills, as they know they can handle the required job with minimal oversight and training.
Work readiness is about the preparedness of an individual to effectively enter and perform in the workforce. It encompasses not only technical and academic competencies but also soft skills, professional behaviours and an understanding of workplace norms and expectations.
It’s evident that the lack of these soft skills is resulting in employers spending a significant amount of money on capacitating employees’ skills to enhance their competence. This is not the ideal situation.
A study by the National Association of Colleges and Employers found that employers prioritise work readiness skills, including professionalism, work ethic and critical thinking, when evaluating job candidates.
Equipping young people with soft skills can reduce joblessness
Image: 123RF
Young people need to develop strong soft skills to enhance their employability. Attributes such as communication, teamwork, problem-solving, initiative and self-motivation are highly valued by employers. These skills enable individuals to effectively manage tasks, set goals and drive projects forward without constant supervision.
Additionally, effective resource management skills are critical for maximising productivity and meeting deadlines. Without these competencies, young people may face challenges in retaining jobs and advancing their careers, which could impact their long-term professional growth and success.
The lack of these skills among youth can result in difficulty securing employment and succeeding in their roles. Various reasons can explain the lack of soft skills among youth. Factors such as digital communication, technology dependency and lack of experience contribute to this issue.
Parental and societal pressures often prioritise academic and technical achievements over the development of interpersonal skills. This leads to an environment where success is measured by grades and test scores rather than emotional intelligence and communication abilities.
Educational systems frequently mirror these priorities, emphasising standardised testing and core academic subjects while neglecting the importance of soft skills such as teamwork, problem-solving and adaptability. In many cultures, a higher value is placed on individual success and competition, which diminishes the emphasis on collaboration and empathy. These skills are essential for thriving in a diverse and interconnected world.
The Seriti aRe Bapaleng Early Childhood Development Programme aims to tackle the lack of interpersonal and emotional skills among young people. The programme’s focus is on changing the perspectives of parents and society to emphasise the importance of emotional intelligence and social skills from an early age. It actively involves parents and caregivers, educating them about the crucial role of promoting emotional and social development alongside academic success. Through providing resources, workshops and home visits, the programme encourages practices that integrate technical learning with the nurturing of empathy, communication and teamwork.
This comprehensive approach aims to create an environment where success is not solely determined by grades and test scores, but also by a child’s ability to manage social interactions and develop strong emotional resilience.
The ILO stated in 2018 that work-based learning opportunities are crucial for young people to acquire the skills and experience needed for employment.
In support of this point, the Stats SA report, states that young people who have some form of experiential learning, apprenticeships and work experience are more able to find and retain employment. Furthermore, youth from disadvantaged backgrounds may face additional barriers, such as lack of access to quality education, training programmes and professional networks, which can hinder the development of soft skills and work readiness.
The lack of soft skills and work readiness is a significant factor contributing to youth unemployment and unemployability, addressing this issue requires a collaborative effort from educational institutions, employers and policymakers.
By prioritising the development of soft skills and work readiness, we can better prepare youth for the demands of the modern workforce and improve their chances of securing meaningful employment.
