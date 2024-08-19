PHUMELELANI MSHUMI | Political parties compromised their policies for GNU

SA’s political landscape has recently been reshaped by a significant moment with the formation of a government of national unity (GNU) which in practice is a grand coalition.
This coalition arrangement, I argue, has excluded nearly 67% of the electorate. This exclusion, a dramatic departure from inclusive governance, represents a “fall through the cracks.” This monumental fall through the cracks is a direct result of the politicians' game.
The game is a concept that captures how elite politicians prioritise personal and party interests over the broader public good. This game involves a constant cycle of consolidation, compromise and opportunism, driven by a relentless desire to control power.
Politicians engaged in this game often set aside the campaign promises and messages that initially brought them into power. Instead, their actions become focused on self-preservation and control, distorting policy and governance to fit their agendas. Their established participation as public representatives allows for manoeuvring in the political system to actively become players of the game.
All that represents what brought the voting mass to the polls are the shoulders the players use to negate the very voters they stand on. The wider the shoulders, the more public representation, the more leverage a player has to consolidate, compromise and be opportunistic within both the political system and equally against the other competitors composing the games.
In SA, the game is exemplified by the interplay between Jacob Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa and the DA. Zuma, a former president, is a significant player in this game. An ego conflict disguised as a revolutionary principle means Zuma is hell-bent on removing the recently inaugurated Ramaphosa.
Zuma’s motivation includes securing his get-out-of-jail-free card by diminishing the political standing of Ramaphosa. Zuma’s strategy involves creating political instability within the ANC to weaken Ramaphosa’s position, potentially allowing Zuma to avoid accountability for his role in the state capture.
His opportunistic interests are based on the hope that the minister of justice applies minimal pressure on the National Director of Public Prosecution and delays prosecution based on the state capture report.
Zuma's party remains hopeful that DA will bully the ANC into submission and thus create an opening to insert themselves into government and achieve their primary objectives.
The ANC, once a dominant force in South African politics, has faced a severe setback. The party suffered a 17% decline in electoral support, leaving it as a minority party for the first time since the end of apartheid.
This decline has rendered Ramaphosa politically vulnerable. The situation was worsened by Arthur Fraser's allegations which led to the establishment of the independent panel looking into the Phala Phala matter. The report by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo further eroded Ramaphosa's political credibility.
In this context, Ramaphosa’s establishment of the GNU appears less as a noble act of unity and more as a strategic manoeuvre to secure his position. The DA has shown a willingness to overlook the Phala Phala report’s findings in favour of supporting Ramaphosa.
This shift in stance highlights how the DA is also playing the political game, focusing on consolidating its interests rather than upholding the rule of law.
The DA's primary concern has shifted from holding Ramaphosa accountable to ensuring their position within the government.
This scenario demonstrates that the politician’s game did not begin with the election results or Ramaphosa’s inauguration. Instead, it starts with the exclusion of significant political forces from the executive branch, resulting in a substantial portion of the electorate being marginalised.
The ANC’s alliance with the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu positioned it within the centre-left spectrum, but this coalition’s exclusion has left nearly 67% of voters, including those from other centre-left parties, without representation.
The EFF offers a notable counterpoint. Despite their reservations about Ramaphosa and the GNU, the EFF has remained consistent in its critique of the politician’s game. Their position echoes the Black Consciousness Movement advocating for a unified response to the political challenges facing SA. If the EFF can maintain its focus and unify the disaffected majority, it may play a crucial role in challenging the politician’s game.
As SA moves forward, the impact of the politician’s game on national governance remains uncertain. Will the country experience economic recovery and improved governance, or will exclusionary practices and corruption persist?
It is essential to note that a national dialogue, a robust parliament, and any other forthcoming initiative on the national political stage led and involving strictly the figures of the politician's game, will simply be inconsequential to the objective reality of almost 67% of the electorate.
The initiative will be tainted by the poisonous interactions of the Zuma-Ramaphosa-DA politician's game.
