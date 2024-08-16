“However, what the learners must appreciate is that cheating does not pay. Because they have cheated, they have lost two years,” said Roelefse.
The implication of the ruling is that while the pupils cheated, they are now entitled to their matric results which they can use to seek jobs and admissions into tertiary education.
This however does not remove the credibility question on results. Effectively, Umalusi – the quality assurance body – tasked with responsibility of upholding the integrity of examination results is now ordered to release these questionable matric outcomes. This is not only concerning but equally absurd.
But the blame must be put squarely at the feet of the department of basic education for the mess it created, not only for itself but for employers and universities. By failing to ensure that those tasked with the responsibility to conduct the hearings followed due processes to the letter of the law, the authorities left the court with no choice.
This case serves as an indictment on our education. It further raises questions about the competency of the people employed to administer disciplinary processes at schools. The case was more than just a legal battle but about safeguarding the integrity of our matric results. On that score education officials failed dismally.
SOWETAN SAYS | Education officials failed badly
The Mpumalanga high court ruling that ordered the release of results for matric pupils who were found to have cheated during exams in 2022 has far-reaching implications.
The court on Monday reviewed and set aside a decision taken last year to nullify the pupils’ examination results after investigations found they had cheated.
But acting judge Johannes Roelofse said while he had no doubt that the pupils cheated and deserved to be punished the procedural defects during the hearings tainted the entire process.
It was alleged that pupils in several schools in Mpumalanga had paid teachers to join WhatsApp groups on which answers for maths and physical science were posted while exams were in session.
Roelofse found that the department officials had bungled the processes prescribed in law regarding disciplinary hearings against the pupils. So serious were the defects that Roelofse said any finding other than setting aside the department's decision would offend the pupils’ right to fair administrative action.
