SOWETAN SAYS | Joburg needs firm leadership

Kabelo Gwamanda’s long-awaited resignation as Joburg mayor only marks what should be the beginning of a process to rebuild SA’s economic hub.
But it would be naive to believe that his departure from office equally means the elimination of the incompetence and poor leadership that defined his tenure.
Gwamanda was as much a misfit as he was a product of a political arrangement that permitted and protected poor governance.
The provincial leadership of the ANC occasionally lamented, on one hand, that during his tenure the provincial government often had to step in to assist the local sphere to deliver basic services – a situation it inferred was a result of poor leadership or capacity.
Yet on the other, it permitted for a year that the city be led by someone it knew was out of his depth.
The consequences were predictably devastating.
As stated, many times before on the pages of this publication, Joburg is in decay, its infrastructure is broken, and its coffers have run dry.
Water provision is intermittent, illegal connections are everywhere, crime and lawlessness are out of control.
While authorities pay lip service to these crises, the quality of life for those who live here continues to deteriorate with no plan that inspires public confidence that the adults at the tables of power are in charge.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
To some degree, this is a reflection of the state of the country, our economy and the quality of leadership in local government across the board.
Ultimately, it is a consequence of years of bad governance, poor decision-making and maladministration.
For a city whose state and wellbeing has far-reaching implications for the nation, the urgency with which its deterioration must be reversed can never be overstated.
Therefore, the imminent election of ANC councillor Dada Morero must not be another meaningless episode in the revolving door of the mayoral office.
It must be a meaningful and systemic intervention to restore good governance, public participation and accountability.
His must be an era of pragmatism to do basic things right, fast and consistently.
Joburg cannot afford another rudderless tenure of indecision and poor governance. There is too much at stake for all of us.
SowetanLIVE
