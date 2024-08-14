SOWETAN SAYS | Let's Invest in future Olympians

The rousing welcome Team SA received on arrival home from the Paris Olympic Games, which ended at the weekend, was well deserved.
Our country earned a total of six medals, which made us counted among the world achievers in what was a hugely competitive Olympiad despite fewer Olympic and world records broken compared to recent Games.
It was also heartwarming to note how the love at the OR Tambo International Airport was not reserved only for the medal winners but the team in its entirety. For the record, the South African medal winners were swimmer Tatjana Smith (gold and silver), Jo-Ane van Dyk (silver, javelin), Alan Hatherly (mountain bike cross-country, bronze), men’s 4x100m relay team (silver) and men's rugby sevens team (bronze).
It is also significant to note that Smith, the team's biggest achiever after her exploits in the women’s 100m and breaststroke races, loomed large in the middle of the country's Women's Month. Looking ahead, this is an important point to make as it carries weight towards efforts to take the Olympic culture to the girls and young women, more so those living in disadvantaged communities.
Poor conditions should not be accepted as the limiting factor because what women need is access to sports facilities and safety to play at public facilities in or near their areas. We have seen black female athletes from countries poorer than SA coming to the fore in Paris, competing in various sports codes. What should bother the minds of the country's sports associations, including political leadership, is the lack of access to volleyball, table tennis or long jump at our schools.
We are mentioning these codes to illustrate the point that providing opportunities for children to play and be exposed to Olympic sports in the process need not be an expensive venture. Similarly, many residential areas have community halls, and such facilities, as is the case in other countries, can be turned into indoor sports sites where the culture of Olympics can be cultivated and promoted.
Opening such opportunities to young people, more so girls, should also help address the problem of teen pregnancy which appears to be getting worse. We are thankful to Team SA for making us proud as a nation.
However, we can't afford to bask in the glory of the Paris Games forever; we need to start now to work towards making sports return to schools. That's the culture with all the countries that are the biggest achievers in the Olympics.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
