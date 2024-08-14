LESEGO MAHLANGU | Mphahlele's death contradicts EFF's posture in politics

Cardinal pillar number three of the EFF, which asserts building state and government capacity – speaks to the need for public servants to be deeply entrenched in political theory that sharpens their professional skills, work ethics and institutional culture.
The killing of Mphahlele starkly highlights the absence of such ideological grounding among the current security cluster in SA. It underscores the urgent need for the EFF to enforce this cardinal pillar across all levels of government, ensuring that public servants are not merely bureaucrats but revolutionary agents of change.
This approach would prevent the kind of brutal and reactionary measures that led to Mphahlele’s death, fostering instead a culture of empathy, respect, and genuine service to the community.
Councillor Mngcini Tshwaku of the EFF, who bears direct responsibility for the oversight of the JMPD, must also take heed. The accountability he must embrace should be informed by a clear understanding of the kind of political character he is dealing with in the ANC.
This is the same ANC that has a history of violent repression against those demanding basic rights, from the killing of Andries Tatane during service delivery protests to the Marikana massacre where miners were shot for demanding decent wages, and the ongoing harassment of students fighting for free, decolonised, quality education.
The killing of Mphahlele should serve as a warning sign for the EFF and all progressive forces. It underscores the inherent risks of compromising on core principles in the pursuit of political alliances.
The EFF must tirelessly evaluate its position within coalition governments and consider whether these arrangements truly allow it to advance its revolutionary agenda or if they merely serve to entangle it in the very systems of oppression it seeks to dismantle.
In memory of Mphahlele and honour of his commitment to the community, the EFF must strive to ensure that such tragedies are not repeated. This means asserting its ideological stance more firmly and resisting any alliances that force it to compromise on its core principles.
- Mahlangu is a community activist at Not In My Name International. She writes in her personal capacity.
LESEGO MAHLANGU | Mphahlele's death contradicts EFF's posture in politics
Political alliances should not compromise the party's principles
Image: The Times/Moeletsi Mabe
The tragic killing of councillor Moshe Mphahlele by the police force in Johannesburg stands as a stark contradiction to the ideological posture of the EFF.
This incident not only raises questions about the conduct of the police, but also about the inherent compromises involved when a revolutionary party like the EFF enters coalitions that impede its ability to effect true institutional transformation.
The EFF's coalition with other political entities in the City of Johannesburg, where they preside over the portfolio of public safety, has placed them in a precarious position. The oversight responsibilities held by Mphahlele during a community protest for housing, in Alexandra, were meant to reflect the EFF’s commitment to the people. Instead, his death has highlighted the dangers and compromises that come with coalition agreements that dilute the revolutionary zeal and ideological purity of the party.
The allegations that private security deployed by the Gauteng provincial government and the Johannesburg metro police department, under the oversight of the MMC of the City of Johannesburg, were involved in Mphahlele’s killing, are deeply troubling.
One of the core ideological theories advanced by the EFF is a code of conduct that would never condone the use of violence against community demonstrations. The party advocates for a community-focused approach, emphasising dialogue, understanding, and peaceful resolution of conflicts, much to Mphahlele’s character. The use of force, particularly the barrel of the gun, against people exercising their right to protest for basic needs like housing, is antithetical to the EFF’s vision of a just and equitable society.
