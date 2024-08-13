XOLA TYAMZASHE | Nazi and apartheid enforcers must pay for the crimes

Die Stem, with its lyrics celebrating the land of the Afrikaner and the superiority of the white minority, reinforced the narrative of racial hierarchy and exclusion. The inclusion of Die Stem in the national anthem as part of the 1994 settlement remains a contentious issue, a compromise made during the transition period.
While the contexts in which these symbols and anthems emerged may differ, their underlying message remains the same: the devaluation of human life based on arbitrary characteristics such as race, ethnicity or nationality.
By drawing false distinctions between symbols of oppression, we risk diluting the gravity of their impact. We must recognise the interconnectedness of racism and oppression in all its forms.
The passage of time does not diminish the gravity of crimes against humanity; it leaves a lasting scar on the collective conscience of humanity and demands accountability.
The pursuit of justice knows no statute of limitations, as evidenced by the continued efforts to track down and prosecute perpetrators of Nazism even more than 70 years after the end of World War 2.
The work of the International Criminal Court at The Hague serves to redress the atrocities committed during that dark chapter in history.
With that said, the question remains: what of the other criminals who perpetuated the horrors of apartheid in SA? The architects and enforcers of apartheid, who played a role in upholding the system of racial oppression, must also be held accountable for their actions.
Justice delayed is justice denied, and the victims of apartheid deserve no less than the same relentless pursuit of truth and accountability that has been applied to other perpetrators of crimes against humanity.
In the end, the Nazi swastika flag, the Horst-Wessel-Lied, the apartheid flag, and Die Stem are not isolated relics of the past.
The pursuit of justice and accountability for these heinous acts is not only a moral imperative but also a crucial step in honouring the memory of the victims and ensuring that their suffering is never forgotten. By holding perpetrators accountable for their actions, we seek to deliver a measure of justice to those who have been wronged.
- Tyamzashe is a former child soldier and member of the Azanian People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania
XOLA TYAMZASHE | Nazi and apartheid enforcers must pay for the crimes
Image: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Charle Lombard
Certain symbols and anthems have woven themselves into the fabric of society, representing ideologies that have left a dark stain on humanity.
The Nazi swastika flag and the Horst-Wessel-Lied, the former anthem of Nazi Germany, stand as stark reminders of the atrocities committed during the darkest period of the 20th century.
Similarly, the apartheid flag of SA and Die Stem, the former national anthem of the apartheid regime, resonate with echoes of segregation and oppression.
While these symbols may appear distinct on the surface, a closer examination reveals that they are but different facets of the same insidious coin of racism and hatred.
The swastika flag, with its black twisted cross on a white circle surrounded by a red background, is synonymous with the horrors of the Holocaust and the reign of terror by the Nazi regime. It symbolises the ultimate manifestation of racial superiority, xenophobia, and genocide.
The Horst-Wessel-Lied further propagated the message of hate and intolerance, permeating every corner of German society with its venomous lyrics.
On the other side of the globe, the apartheid flag of SA and Die Stem serve as reminders of a system of institutionalised racism and segregation that dehumanised millions of people based on the colour of their skin.
The flag, with its orange, white, and blue stripes and emblems representing the Afrikaner nationalism that fuelled apartheid, flew high as a symbol of oppression and inequality.
KENNETH MOKGATLHE | Redressing inequalities of the past remains relevant
Die Stem, with its lyrics celebrating the land of the Afrikaner and the superiority of the white minority, reinforced the narrative of racial hierarchy and exclusion. The inclusion of Die Stem in the national anthem as part of the 1994 settlement remains a contentious issue, a compromise made during the transition period.
While the contexts in which these symbols and anthems emerged may differ, their underlying message remains the same: the devaluation of human life based on arbitrary characteristics such as race, ethnicity or nationality.
By drawing false distinctions between symbols of oppression, we risk diluting the gravity of their impact. We must recognise the interconnectedness of racism and oppression in all its forms.
The passage of time does not diminish the gravity of crimes against humanity; it leaves a lasting scar on the collective conscience of humanity and demands accountability.
The pursuit of justice knows no statute of limitations, as evidenced by the continued efforts to track down and prosecute perpetrators of Nazism even more than 70 years after the end of World War 2.
The work of the International Criminal Court at The Hague serves to redress the atrocities committed during that dark chapter in history.
With that said, the question remains: what of the other criminals who perpetuated the horrors of apartheid in SA? The architects and enforcers of apartheid, who played a role in upholding the system of racial oppression, must also be held accountable for their actions.
Justice delayed is justice denied, and the victims of apartheid deserve no less than the same relentless pursuit of truth and accountability that has been applied to other perpetrators of crimes against humanity.
In the end, the Nazi swastika flag, the Horst-Wessel-Lied, the apartheid flag, and Die Stem are not isolated relics of the past.
The pursuit of justice and accountability for these heinous acts is not only a moral imperative but also a crucial step in honouring the memory of the victims and ensuring that their suffering is never forgotten. By holding perpetrators accountable for their actions, we seek to deliver a measure of justice to those who have been wronged.
OPINION | UN strives to end poverty, inequality in honour of Madiba's legacy
XOLA TYAMZASHE | Union of historical adversaries evokes a deep sense of shame, betrayal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos