The appearance in court yesterday of Ace Magashule’s former PA, Moroadi Cholota, is a significant moment in the quest for justice over the alleged corruption related to the R255m Free State asbestos project.
Cholota, who appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court, was successfully extradited from the US last week. The state alleges that she was initially meant to be a state witness in the case but made an about-turn when investigators visited her in the US.
She has since been charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering alongside 16 other accused in the matter. The state has alleged senior officials in the Free State government received kickbacks from money meant to rid the province of asbestos in the homes of the poor. The R255m project was awarded to ANC benefactor Edwin Sodi’s company during Magashule’s tenure as premier.
Though Cholota protested her innocence during her appearance in court yesterday, her extradition and charging ought to give confidence in the rule of law and pursuit of justice in the long-standing case. According to the state, the process to extradite Cholota began two years ago. This further demonstrates that while it may take time to get those wanted for accountability for their alleged crimes, the long arm of the law extends far beyond reach.
SOWETAN SAYS | Asbestos project victims need justice
Image: Screenshot/SABC
But now that the state has finally got Cholota here to join the other co-accused in the matter, we expect that the prosecuting authorities will get the ball rolling in courts to bring justice to the real victims of the failed scheme. The eradication of asbestos roofs from the homes of the poor in the province was a major step towards safeguarding their health from the harm it posed to them.
That those who allegedly corruptly benefitted from the scheme continue to live their lives as normal and free is an indictment on our legal system after so many years since the alleged corruption was exposed.
Magashule himself as one of the accused in the matter has repeatedly asked for his day in court to prove the case against him. So far the wheels of justice have been grinding, albeit frustratingly slowly, but we are hopeful this latest development will give the state the necessary impetus to bring the matter to closure with convictions in court.
SowetanLIVE
