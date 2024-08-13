MAROPENE RAMOKGOPA | Public education and awareness of safety at level crossings needed

Two recent tragedies affecting Transnet trains have once again put the dangers of rail-level crossings under the spotlight. On July 31 at the Arnot level crossing in Mpumalanga, a collision between a train and a school bus resulted in six learners passing away.
A few days later, a collision between a train and a private vehicle near Groenwater in the Northern Cape resulted in the passing of two adults and one minor. These accidents have been truly saddening, as one life lost is one too many. The accidents point to a need to ramp up public awareness campaigns and to have a multisectoral approach to addressing the dangers of rail-level crossings.
A preliminary report by the Railway Safety Regulator on the Arnot level crossing accident found that protection signage at the level crossing prescribed to safety standards, while it put into question the school bus driver’s actions. In my recent visit to the Tsantsabane Local Municipality, where Groenwater is located, I was briefed that the level crossing in which the accident occurred had visible signage.
These two accidents point to the need to transform the attitudes of citizens when it comes to adhering to level crossing signs. These accidents also invite inquiry into the behaviours which cause these accidents to occur – why do drivers risk lives ignoring signage and cross-rail level crossings when it is not safe to do so?
Over the years, Transnet Freight Rail in partnership with the government, the rail sector, commercial partners and civil society, has had major level crossing campaigns nationally.
These campaigns have sought to educate the public on level crossings and the dangers of not abiding by the rules and level crossing warning signage. These campaigns have taken an integrated approach through public education.
This has taken the form of personnel physically manning level crossings, advertisements in media and billboards, and pamphlets being issued in taxi ranks, community centres and other strategic points. Yet, more still needs to be done to prevent level-crossing accidents from happening.
MAROPENE RAMOKGOPA | Public education and awareness of safety at level crossings needed
Sectors and communities can work together to prevent accidents
Image: MANDLA KHOZA
I have committed to engage with my counterparts in the government on how the various sectors that fall under our departments can work together to get to the bottom of issues that lead to the continuing rail-level crossing accidents in our communities.
In Tsantsabane Local Municipality, I was encouraged by how the various levels of government, Transnet and the community came together to support the families and the community affected by the accident near Groenwater.
This collaboration should evolve to preventive measures, where all stakeholders work hand-in-hand to ensure people’s safety at level crossings.
Lastly, railway-level crossing accidents have significant socioeconomic consequences. Beyond the tragic injuries and loss of life, they also bring about negative economic impacts.
These accidents result in delays in cargo transport, which disrupt supply chains and increase costs for businesses dependent on timely deliveries.
Additionally, the cleanup and repair of damaged rail infrastructure can be costly; and there are potential environmental hazards from spillages. Therefore, all stakeholders must collaborate to prevent these accidents.
We cannot continue talking about people who have lost their lives from rail-level crossing accidents. Instead, we need to ensure that we work effectively to prevent these accidents from taking place. Through stakeholders from different sectors working together, we can make more effective public awareness campaigns about the dangers of rail-level crossings.
We can also work together in aligning the sectors and communities to work together in a way that prevents level-crossing accidents. Let us work together to keep our railways safe, to make communities aware of the dangers of level-crossings, and to ensure our communities and sectors continue to use rail in a safe and mutually beneficial manner.
