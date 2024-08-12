SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Back SMEs' presence in economy

Reversing the plight of the economic divide, the commission saw it fit to study the state of competition in the market for personal care products targeted at women not only because the industry is set to grow but also because creating a more competitive and inclusive industry will benefit women consumers with greater choice and more competitive prices.
Research has shown that multinational firms have a strong presence in SA’s personal care market while very few local firms are participating in these key markets. There is however an increasing demand for locally produced personal care products, yet very few local SMEs and HDP firms are meaningfully participating in this industry.
Every time you walk into your local grocery store or pharmacy, you are unlikely to see a large volume of truly locally made skincare, hair care or feminine hygiene products. An overview of the availability of international skincare products in large grocery and pharmaceutical stores illustrates the disparities between local firms in the personal care industry and global counterparts.
Other studies have also found that women pay more for personal care products than men, and when viewed in the context of the gender pay gap in the country, SA women have less money to spend on essential everyday products. This context makes the Pink Study even more relevant and timely. The study seeks to understand the market better and what policy or advocacy levers the commission may consider to facilitate a more inclusive personal care market.
Our study further categorises women’s personal care products into mass products and premium products. Industry reports show that the country’s cosmetics industry has a large mass market and a relatively small premium market, so in our research we focus on the personal care product mass market including multifunctional everyday skincare products such as creams, body oils and cleansing soaps ranging between R1 to R150.
In addition, the study undertakes an analysis on competition in the hair care market. Due to consumer patterns and observations from industry observers, the study focuses on ethnic hair care products including moisturising hair creams, hair oils, shampoos and relaxers.
In terms of feminine hygiene products, this study zooms in on sanitary pads, pantyliners, menstruation cups and tampons. Our team used desktop research, information from players in the personal care industry value chain, a targeted survey and site visits at the manufacturing facilities of large, SME and HDP manufacturers of each product category.
Historically disadvantaged persons’ firms must be actively engaged in the market
Chapter 2 of the Competition Act 89 of 1998 obligates the Competition Commission “to ensure that small and medium-sized enterprises have an equitable opportunity to participate in the economy.”
It goes further and calls for the promotion of “a greater spread of ownership, in particular to increase the ownership stakes of historically disadvantaged persons.”
This mammoth legislative task necessitates constant assessment of how far has the commission traversed in its path to address some of the economic imbalances of the past. Earlier this year the commission embarked on a new research study to understand the market dynamics of the skincare, hair care and market for feminine hygiene products.
The women’s personal care industry is a key consumer market in SA and is expected to grow significantly over the next four years. Taking a closer look into this market, we found that the market for skincare products is expected to grow from $25.08m (about R458m) in 2023 to $37.90m by 2028.
Our research study, coined the “Pink Study”, unearths invaluable insights into these industries and the extent of participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and historically disadvantaged persons (HDP) firms actively engaged in the market.
This robust approach and series of engagements generated the necessary information about the market structure (concentration of the markets, level of inclusivity etc.) and competitive dynamics (access to raw materials and markets or shelve space etc.) that will likely shape the commission’s future advocacy actions in these industries.
A survey completed by industry players in February identified that SMEs still face major challenges which inhibit them from growing and competing effectively in the personal care market. Some of the challenges include limited access to funding, inability to secure shelf space with retailers and access to customers.
Competition within the personal care products market appears robust, with SMEs employing various strategies to differentiate their products, including unique formulations, superior quality and innovative packaging. However, the market also faces significant barriers that may affect competition and market share distribution, notably regulatory compliance challenges and limited shelf-space in retail outlets.
Our commitment to ensuring fair access to the market for SMEs and HDPs remains undaunted. This research will surely go a long way towards our understanding of the market structure and competitive dynamics of the personal care market as well as where the commission may introduce policy levers such as advocacy to foster greater participation of SMEs and HDPs in this key market.
*Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA
