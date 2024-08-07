MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Violence against women is unacceptable no matter the circumstances
Mihlali deserves compassion, not to be ridiculed
Over the last few days, social media has been abuzz with stories about the alleged physical abuse of digital content creator and socialite, Mihlali Ndamase.
The story started with Ndamase posting photos of her battered face on social media, with a confusing caption thanking her “angel”, businessman Leeroy Sidambe, with whom she has been in a relationship for some time. While the post was later deleted, the story had already gone viral by then and photos of Ndamase’s bloody lip and wounded face can still be found online...
