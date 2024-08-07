KENNETH MOKGATLHE | Citizens' concerns about immigration policies not xenophobic

Discussing the allocation of scarce resources within one's country is neither xenophobic nor Afrophobic; citizens need to have a voice in how their society is organised. We should not silence or suppress differing viewpoints or attempt to discredit those who hold them.
SA belongs to its citizens, who have the right to decide how they wish to organise their society. Just as Europeans and Americans openly discuss immigration and work on solutions, South Africans should also engage in these conversations, regardless of how sensitive the issue may be.
To address the rising levels of immigration, we must identify the push and pull factors that drive it. As the largest economy in Africa, what steps can SA take to help these African countries create opportunities for their citizens and discourage them from migrating to other countries?
Since the year 2000, Zimbabwe has experienced economic and political decay due to its totalitarian regime and the introduction of fast-track land reform programmes.
This economic decline has prompted many Zimbabweans to migrate to Europe, America, SA, and other countries in search of better economic opportunities. As a result, a number of Zimbabweans continue to cross into SA, seeking greener pastures.
SA should leverage its position as the continental superpower to promote constitutional democracy in African countries whose domestic politics directly affect it, such as Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Ghana, Malawi, and others that are not showing a willingness to improve their governance structures, economic outlook, and social order.
Countries like Nigeria and Zimbabwe have the potential to build stronger economies to reduce ongoing immigration. SA should adopt a firmer stance towards these nations, particularly Zimbabwe, by imposing consequences for its dictatorship until it changes its totalitarian policies that drive its citizens to flee.
Stop labelling people as xenophobic simply because they have different views. Everyone has the right to participate in discussions about how they want to organise their society.
Mokgatlhe is a political analyst and columnist.
KENNETH MOKGATLHE | Citizens' concerns about immigration policies not xenophobic
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander
It is entirely inappropriate to gaslight or patronise South Africans who are expressing concerns about the country's immigration policies, refugees, and asylum seekers. SA, as a democratic nation, allows for dissenting and diverse views, unlike other countries where opinions are often suppressed.
Immigration is not solely a concern for SA; hundreds of thousands of immigrants migrate from poorer African countries to European nations.
Due to its economic prosperity, stable democracy and cohesive social fabric, SA is an attractive destination for immigrants from Third World countries. These immigrants are not only looking to work or study in SA but also aim to obtain South African citizenship to secure their futures, as they do not believe their countries of birth will be able to improve their economic conditions.
As long as many African countries fail to improve their economies and stabilise their democracies, more African youth will continue to migrate to SA, which is also grappling with local issues such as increasing wealth and income inequalities, skyrocketing unemployment levels, poverty, crime, and other social challenges.
There are more than eight million unemployed young South Africans who are frustrated and losing hope of finding a job or business opportunity. It is unfair to manipulate South Africans into believing they are wrong to raise concerns about immigration.
It is well known that immigrants are often prioritised by labour markets due to their willingness to accept lower wages, which allows employers to increase their profits. Local workers are not willing to be paid very low wages and are often not registered for benefits such as provident funds, unemployment insurance, health insurance, and income tax.
