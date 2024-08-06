THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | DA leaders muddy waters every time they speak about GNU

Elected representatives from the president, ministers, premiers, members of the executive, mayors and mayoral committees including their spokespersons and other technocrats should invest in this importance science, art and skill.
It was inevitable that as soon as the government of national unity (GNU) is announced the battle of ideas will ensue ahead of the 2026 local elections with the actual duel in 2029.
Thus, those ministers and deputy ministers appointed, mostly new, especially from the opposition benches including the DA, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, Inkatha Freedom Party and Good Party and Patriotic Alliance (PA), the battle for media publicity began in earnest. The likes of PA leader Gayton McKenzie hogging the headlines.
With DA elected representatives doing interviews even in SABC traditional Nguni radio stations and community media, the likes of Siviwe Gwarube, Solly Malatsi, and Dean McPherson doing media interviews even before seeing their air-conditioned offices or even seeing the handover reported respective predecessors.
The DA started with its nauseating campaign referring to its elected leaders as “DA ministers” – one hopes the media will not fall into that silly trap.
This is a dangerous trend and just because it seems to have found resonance with regards to the “DA-run Western Cape” and “DA-run municipalities”, this myopic approach is condescending too.
The DA’s lifetime leaders Tony Leon and Helen Zille have muddied the waters even further every time they open their mouths about the GNU.
Appointing politicians who are either media shy or regard the media as the enemy is suicidal.
It is important to vigorously invest in media training to learn various strategies, techniques, tips and tricks to avoid embarrassment like the late Chief Mangosuthu attacking Sifiso Zulu on set.
For the GNU centre to hold, the Presidency, through the Government Communication and Information System needs to ensure there’s a proper communication strategy with a coherent, coordinated and consistent messaging. The minister in the Presidency must play an active and robust role in putting loose cannons on the right path.
There’s so much unnecessary noise barely a month since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the GNU yet the centre seems not to hold.
In the final analysis, with the local government elections looming large, the battle for 2029 has started.
- Sepotokele is a journalist, communication strategist, media trainer and journalism lecturer
The discipline of political and government communication comes a long way in this country, according to Unisa’s prof Siyasanga Tyali in a soon-to-be-launched book on the relationship between spokespersons and journalists since the dawn of democracy.
His assertion is also supported by academics, scholars, media activists and organisations who argue for the professionalisation of government communication to improve the sometimes frosty relationship between journalists and spokespersons, which is mostly characterised by unhealthy tension and misunderstanding the role of the media in a democracy.
Suffice it to say, it’s my assertion that not everything about political communication is found in textbooks, albeit from overseas and specifically from the US and UK.
I have learnt a lot about the subject matter, especially government communication, which is actually political communication from mostly self-taught spokespersons and spin-doctors. These include the likes of Parks Mankahlana, Bheki Khumalo, Ronnie Mamoepa, Thabo Masebe, Annette Griessel, Mbulelo Musi and communication strategists like Joel Netshitendzhe and Themba Maseko.
As the country has entered three decades of freedom and democracy, there are plenty of invaluable lessons learned and still to be learned about the relationship between those with power – government and influence – the media in an open society like ours.
