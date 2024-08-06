With palpable anger, the 95 Libyan nationals who appeared in a Mpumalanga court yesterday repeatedly chanted their home country’s name as tensions rose following the postponement of their case to August 26.
The group is demanding to be allowed to go back Libya, claiming they have done nothing wrong.
Seemingly with an expectation to be released, they made their second court appearance yesterday following their arrest a week ago at a military camp in White River, Mpumalanga.
Extra police had to be called to the court precinct to calm the situation and keep the protesting group in line.
The state maintains that they are in the country illegally, having misrepresented themselves to obtain their study visas.
The group’s advocate, Nico du Plessis, however, claims his clients are in SA legitimately for study purposes and training.
Police are investigating the alleged transgression of immigration laws.
Investigations were also underway to establish if any member of the group had not been involved in other crimes, police minister Senzo Mchunu said.
The case has grabbed national and global attention, not least because military training by its nature raises questions about domestic security as it does about our international relations.
SOWETAN SAYS | Clear up Libyans’ conundrum
Image: MANDLA KHOZA
Protesting Libyans demand to be sent back home
So far, early indications about the group’s activities have us concerned on different fronts.
Last week, we reported how the neighbouring community had claimed the men were notorious in their behaviour since their arrival months ago.
Some are suspected to be behind a series of criminal incidents in the community through descriptions by alleged victims.
Importantly, questions were raised about the powers behind their posting to SA, their alleged links to military groups in Libya and the identity of the business tycoon whom they claim sent them to train as security guards.
For a security matter of its nature, it is concerning that basic, indisputable facts about their trip to SA are yet to be established and/or released publicly.
It is precisely this ambiguity that has many South Africans asking if our country may be a battleground for clandestine activities that could compromise our safety and undermine our sovereignty.
It is a reasonable question to which law enforcement must pay heed and give the necessary assurance that they are up to the task.
SowetanLIVE
Libyan cadets ‘intimidated’ residents
Police uncover suspected secret military training camp in Mpumalanga
