JAMES MAISIRI | Tackling chronic violence in SA: how the GNU can succeed where the ANC failed

The government of national unity (GNU), as a newly elected administration, faces the urgent task of addressing extreme forms of violence across the nation.
The preceding government, led by the ANC, failed to effectively address chronic violence in SA due to an inadequate analysis of violence that does not sufficiently highlight the relationship between violence and inequality.
Furthermore, within this discourse, the government’s strict and limited definition of who the victims of violence are further complicates the pursuit of a viable solution to chronic violence in this country.
SA is branded as a violent country. The South African Police Service report revealed 9,516 rape cases occurred between April and June 2022. Additionally, according to the Institute for Security Studies, the year 2022 bore witness to just over 500 murders weekly in SA. Thus, 27,066 people within the country prematurely lost their lives to murder that year. SA has the highest homicide rate in Africa, with 36.40 murders per 100,000 people.
While global homicide rates, in general, continue to decrease, SA’s homicide rate, in stark contrast, continues to rise. The multiple arrests made annually have proved to be a failing solution to stop violence within our society.
The burning question for the GNU is, what leads to acts of violence? Among other reasons, the cause of violence has been mainly placed on patriarchy and cultural norms.
I want to add to this discussion by highlighting that criminologists have known for decades that inequality is significantly correlated with violence. It is not a coincidence that SA is one of the most unequal and violent countries globally.
A study conducted by Geoff Harris and Claire Vermaak revealed that every one percent increase in expenditure inequality in SA leads to a 2.3% to 2.5% rise in the homicide rate. SA is a highly unequal society, with the wealthiest 20% of the population controlling more than 68% of the country’s income. Income inequality has generally worsened in the post-apartheid era.
Many reasons contribute to the link between inequality and violence but when a segment of the population feels they have less than others, it often induces anger and a higher likelihood of crime.
Perhaps another way to think of curbing violence is to have an effective government within SA dedicated to promoting equality. While arrests and propaganda are essential tools, a multifaceted approach against violence can be assisted with a robust redistribution of wealth, effective anti-corruption procedures within government, and more economic opportunities for the youth to create a more equal society. Failing to hold the government accountable will impede the country’s ability to put an end to violence.
Furthermore, the previous government’s narrow view of who the victims are has limited their ability to curb violence. Often overlooked are men’s experiences as victims of violence. Understanding this multifaceted dynamic is essential for crafting a comprehensive approach toward a safer, more equitable SA.
JAMES MAISIRI | Tackling chronic violence in SA: how the GNU can succeed where the ANC failed
Multiple arrests provide no solution to stop savagery within our society
Image: Theo Jeptha
The government of national unity (GNU), as a newly elected administration, faces the urgent task of addressing extreme forms of violence across the nation.
The preceding government, led by the ANC, failed to effectively address chronic violence in SA due to an inadequate analysis of violence that does not sufficiently highlight the relationship between violence and inequality.
Furthermore, within this discourse, the government’s strict and limited definition of who the victims of violence are further complicates the pursuit of a viable solution to chronic violence in this country.
SA is branded as a violent country. The South African Police Service report revealed 9,516 rape cases occurred between April and June 2022. Additionally, according to the Institute for Security Studies, the year 2022 bore witness to just over 500 murders weekly in SA. Thus, 27,066 people within the country prematurely lost their lives to murder that year. SA has the highest homicide rate in Africa, with 36.40 murders per 100,000 people.
While global homicide rates, in general, continue to decrease, SA’s homicide rate, in stark contrast, continues to rise. The multiple arrests made annually have proved to be a failing solution to stop violence within our society.
The burning question for the GNU is, what leads to acts of violence? Among other reasons, the cause of violence has been mainly placed on patriarchy and cultural norms.
I want to add to this discussion by highlighting that criminologists have known for decades that inequality is significantly correlated with violence. It is not a coincidence that SA is one of the most unequal and violent countries globally.
A study conducted by Geoff Harris and Claire Vermaak revealed that every one percent increase in expenditure inequality in SA leads to a 2.3% to 2.5% rise in the homicide rate. SA is a highly unequal society, with the wealthiest 20% of the population controlling more than 68% of the country’s income. Income inequality has generally worsened in the post-apartheid era.
Many reasons contribute to the link between inequality and violence but when a segment of the population feels they have less than others, it often induces anger and a higher likelihood of crime.
Perhaps another way to think of curbing violence is to have an effective government within SA dedicated to promoting equality. While arrests and propaganda are essential tools, a multifaceted approach against violence can be assisted with a robust redistribution of wealth, effective anti-corruption procedures within government, and more economic opportunities for the youth to create a more equal society. Failing to hold the government accountable will impede the country’s ability to put an end to violence.
Furthermore, the previous government’s narrow view of who the victims are has limited their ability to curb violence. Often overlooked are men’s experiences as victims of violence. Understanding this multifaceted dynamic is essential for crafting a comprehensive approach toward a safer, more equitable SA.
THABO MTSHWENI | GNU should be transparent and bring real reform
In a 2015 study, Ashley van Niekerk and colleagues cite that the South African male homicide rate is eight times higher than the global rate. Former police minister Bheki Cele announced that “6,228 people were killed during April to June 2023 and 1,188 were women and children”.
Men were four times more likely to get killed during this period. Men overrepresent South African reports on homicide and other forms of interpersonal violence.
Shockingly, in an analysis by Ashley van Niekerk and colleagues studying relevant South African policy documents, and developing legislation, acts and amendments, they concluded that these documents present themselves as if men are not victims of violence. Men are also neglected in being perceived as victims of human rights or social violations such as trafficking.
Much of the protection from violence is directed at women and children. Most programmes, campaigns and NGOs spend millions annually fighting violence, but a scant amount of these resources go towards men. It is disheartening to note that male experiences are frequently marginalised in discussions surrounding violence.
To have a comprehensive approach against violence, the GNU must open centres for male victims as well. The police department needs to be retrained on how to handle male victims. Moreover, it should introduce more legislation that acknowledges men as victims while creating “male victim” awareness to prevent the underreporting of violence towards men.
There is a need to have a comprehensive understanding of violence. We need to acknowledge that a large part of solving the problem of violence falls on the GNU’s hands to create a more equal society.
On the other hand, broadening the policy framework and anti-violence efforts to include the vulnerability of men as among the most affected is essential. Failure to include these aspects may contribute to SA’s inability to curb violence.
ZIZAMELE CEBEKHULU-MAKHAZA | GNU should be free of political deployment
THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | GNU an opportunity to beef up communication
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos