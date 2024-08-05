The scourge of human trafficking is becoming more and more prevalent in our communities with adults and youth being found in suburban homes kept against their will.
This crime often exploits women, children and men for commercial purposes right under our noses. Yesterday, police announced the discovery of 90 undocumented Ethiopians who were being kept against their will under inhumane conditions at a house in Johannesburg.
The discovery was made by the Special Task Force of the police together with other teams while tracing a victim of kidnapping for ransom. According to police, the undocumented nationals were found locked up and crammed into rooms in a house in Sunningdale Ridge.
This is the latest alleged human trafficking rescue involving Ethiopians brought into the country illegally after 13 others were found held captive without food in a three-bedroom home in Parkhust, north of Johannesburg, in February.
The owner of the house at the time told this publication that he had rented his property to a tenant through an estate agent for months. He was caught off guard when police told him that the tenant had allegedly used fake documents to get the lease.
This further illustrates how easy it is for alleged traffickers to hide in plain sight. It further indicates that human trafficking is not a shady deal that happens far away in dark alleys. The uncomfortable truth is, it is a lot closer to home.
SOWETAN SAYS | Vigilance will curb trafficking
Image: Supplied
The scourge of human trafficking is becoming more and more prevalent in our communities with adults and youth being found in suburban homes kept against their will.
This crime often exploits women, children and men for commercial purposes right under our noses. Yesterday, police announced the discovery of 90 undocumented Ethiopians who were being kept against their will under inhumane conditions at a house in Johannesburg.
The discovery was made by the Special Task Force of the police together with other teams while tracing a victim of kidnapping for ransom. According to police, the undocumented nationals were found locked up and crammed into rooms in a house in Sunningdale Ridge.
This is the latest alleged human trafficking rescue involving Ethiopians brought into the country illegally after 13 others were found held captive without food in a three-bedroom home in Parkhust, north of Johannesburg, in February.
The owner of the house at the time told this publication that he had rented his property to a tenant through an estate agent for months. He was caught off guard when police told him that the tenant had allegedly used fake documents to get the lease.
This further illustrates how easy it is for alleged traffickers to hide in plain sight. It further indicates that human trafficking is not a shady deal that happens far away in dark alleys. The uncomfortable truth is, it is a lot closer to home.
Rescued Ethiopians were living in filthy, derelict house
We can therefore all play a part in combating human trafficking and protecting those vulnerable victims of this crime by being extra vigilant by subjecting those who rent our properties to rigorous vetting.
Communities can also learn to recognise suspicious behaviour in their midst when traffickers infiltrate their neighbourhoods to advance their motives under false pretences.
But the bigger responsibility lies with the authorities not just to react to these alleged trafficking incidents but proactively work to prevent the trafficking of people into our country.
We applaud the police for cracking down and using intelligence-driven methods to sniff out these cases of trafficking in society. However, more must be done to sharpen our legal might against traffickers.
Police find 90 undocumented migrants when kidnapping victim rescued
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos