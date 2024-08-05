SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | UN calls for global approach to prioritise building gender-inclusive society

Let’s unpack the South African approach to inclusive competition law that played a role in the creation of this toolkit.
Five principles to adopt for gender comprehensiveness
The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals promotes gender equity at all levels of societal strata.
It specifically calls for a global approach that seeks to “adopt and strengthen sound policies and enforceable legislation for the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls at all levels”.
This places gender as one of the central modalities through which economic inequality takes effect in SA, and around the world.
For this reason, the Competition Commission regularly participates in global discussions around competition policy and continues to contribute to the worldwide development of competition policy that is more gender inclusive.
Recently, a South African all-women team including our staff members, Mpumelelo Tshabalala (senior legal counsel) and Betty Mkhatshwa (senior analyst), conducted applied research in this field and their work contributed to the development of a toolkit issued by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) last year.
This toolkit is designed to help competition authorities apply gender-inclusive considerations to their work.
It provides a practical approach that competition officials can incorporate in their daily operations.
Let’s unpack the South African approach to inclusive competition law that played a role in the creation of this toolkit.
The team’s paper set out to answer how to achieve a gender-aware competition policy and identified lessons from SA’s competition policy framework on race to develop an outline for the inclusion of gender in competition law and enforcement.
It’s important to note that competition policy does not function in a vacuum; in a country where income and wealth inequality take place along the lines of race and gender, SA’s competition law sought to directly incorporate a racialised lens, acknowledging the context in which economic rents were historically disproportionately distributed.
Similarly, gender has also been an avenue for economic exclusion, thus one of the levers the team considered was the inclusion of gender as a possible public interest provision not only in SA but also abroad.
Incorporating public interest provisions into competition policy is imperative for developing and developed countries whose societal values, economic and political context, support and necessitate the inclusion of non-economic goals in competition laws.
The team’s research found that incorporating public interest provisions, concerned with distributive economic outcomes, can be an effective way to use competition law to advance gender inclusive economies.
The team went further and identified five principles for competition agencies and legislators to consider adopting.
Each principle is designed to encourage competition agencies and legislators to use a gendered lens when conducting market analyses in mergers assessments as well as in enforcement.
The first principle reflects on the positioning of women in a particular market and suggests competition authorities should consider the positionality of women in markets, not only as consumers of goods and services, but also as employees, entrepreneurs and industrialists.
The second principle requires the prioritisation of gendered considerations in the work of competition agencies.
This is done by prioritising considerations of the impact of mergers and prohibited practices on women in their various roles as consumers, employees, employers, and as owners of small to medium enterprises (which will be particularly unique); and designing remedies and recommendations that deliberately seek to advance women’s meaningful participation in markets.
As such, competition assessments regarding access to markets; decreasing market concentration; reducing barriers to entry and expansion; and advocating for meaningful economic participation become key.
The team’s third principle advocates for key stakeholders to be involved in the competition regulation and enforcement processes.
It is important that those stakeholders representing the economic interests of women are identified and are invited to participate and make representations in the competition assessments undertaken by competition authorities.
Social compacts that include business, civil society, gender activists and government will be necessary for stakeholder buy-in.
The fourth principle emphasises the importance of the codification of gendered considerations in legislation and policy instruments.
This entails a purposeful framing of gender as a public interest consideration within competition law.
The final principle zooms in on the implementation of gender aware competition policy and the development of a high-impact strategy based on evidence, legislative possibility and stakeholder uptake.
Progressive measures are needed to realise this inclusive economic growth.
As we commemorate Women’s Month, the commission reaffirms its commitment to foster the participation of women and other groups of historically disadvantaged persons in SA’s economy and looks forward to continuing to lead by example on the international stage.
Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA
