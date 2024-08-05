SANDILE MGIDLANA | ANC needs a hero to tell the truth about state capture

The confession should give us a glimpse of the process of state capture, what happened, where and how.
The drama that unfolded during the state capture inquiry will forever be etched in our minds. It kept people watching television on the edge of their seats. Nobody wanted to miss the thrill-a-minute inquiry. The inquiry gave SA a glimpse of what state capture was all about and shed some light on the suspected players.
The ANC’s big guns were grilled and if the country expected some sort of honesty it was left disappointed. No one was prepared to go down. With the kinds of heavyweights that appeared before the commission, it was clear that the ANC couldn’t have been innocent in the agenda to collapse the state.
The organisation had a lot to answer for. It was not much of a shock when ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa pronounced that the ANC was accused number one when it came to corruption. This was the most honest assessment. However, what lacked was the follow-up to show how remorseful the organisation was.
What we witnessed at the commission was vehement denials after denials.
We stayed glued to our television sets listening to Malusi Gigaba, Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Monkonyane spiting on the dignity of the people of this country. We ended up wondering how on earth did we choose such people to be the custodians of our interests. They reduced the glorious movement of Oliver Tambo, Chief Albert Luthuli and many other giants of the Struggle to a circus.
When Mcebisi Jonas came out about the bribery allegations against the Guptas, it was his comrades who pounced on him, insinuating that he had committed the most cardinal sin against the organisation. Nobody came to his rescue as comrades kept their distance.
The late Vytjie Mentor made similar allegations against the same family. Instead of embracing the two as principled revolutionaries who had withstood the test of time, they were discarded. Mentor had to abandon the only political home she had ever known and found solace in ActionSA before she died.
The ANC has kept the rogue elements in its parliamentary list and made sure those who appeared before the Zondo commission remained a privileged class.
People like Gigaba and Supra Mahumapelo keep the perks enjoyed by MPs despite serious allegations against them. Mantashe remains a minister!
Former president Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule opted to establish their own political parties instead of confessing their sins. Now the ANC has expelled Zuma after they let him collapse the state and destroy the fabric of the organisation.
Is it a matter of too little too late? After the worst election results of the democratic era, the ANC is on its knees. The message was clear and the voters delivered it in a harsh tone.
- Mgidlana is a freelance writer and author
SANDILE MGIDLANA | ANC needs a hero to tell the truth about state capture
The party should begin to really shake off the tag of corruption from its name
Image: GALLO
Zizi Kodwa’s resignation has been welcomed in every corner of the country. Rightly so, there were outcries, even from the tripartite alliance, when he was sworn in as an ANC MP after the elections in May.
People felt it was appalling for him to be a representative in the National Assembly after he stepped aside following his appearance in court on corruption charges.
The irony was that Kodwa was sworn in as an MP by the same Chief Justice Raymond Zondo who had implicated him in the State Capture Commission report.
His resignation was long overdue. Why did he have to be pushed to resign?
His conscience should have triggered his guilt as he faced serious allegations in court. The right step was to step aside; he should have remained in the wilderness. We would then have known that he was remorseful.
The swearing-in of Kodwa was a reflection that the ANC’s much-talked-about revival has yet to take off the ground. The party is only doing lip service on the matter.
The ANC should not wait for court pronouncements. As an organisation that regards itself as the leader of society, it should take society into its confidence and begin to shake off the tag of corruption from its name.
What the ANC needs now is a hero, somebody who will be the face of the renewal of the organisation. This has to be somebody who would be prepared to lose his dignity and standing, in the name of their beloved organisation.
This is a comrade who will stand up, face the nation and say, “all that came out in the state capture commission is true. I know I denied everything but I have thought deeply about it and saw it fit to tell the truth”. This person will apologise to the nation for reversing the gains of the Struggle and putting the country into an economic quagmire and allowing greed to reign supreme.
