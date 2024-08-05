NOMONDE MNUKWA | SA has a long way to go to realise full liberation of women

We are proud of the representation of women in the national executive, with President Cyril Ramaphosa appointing more than 28 women as ministers and deputy ministers.
The focus of this Women’s Month is also about addressing patriarchy, sexism, racism, ageism, structural oppression, and creating a conducive environment, which enables women to take control of their lives.
During this Women’s Month, we call on society to shine a spotlight on women in diverse sectors, such as public sector, construction, property, automotive, agro-processing, manufacturing, trade, logistics, tourism, financial services and energy.
The promotion of gender equality and women’s empowerment is central to our country’s efforts to reverse patriarchal tendencies that still exist in society. The empowerment of women is also critical to stimulate sustainable development.
Together, we can end gender discrimination and advance the rights of women and girls in the political, economic, social and cultural spheres of life.
While as a country we have a lot to celebrate the narrowing of the gender disparities, we continue to be confronted by the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide. As we mark 30 years of democracy, we know that our aspiration to be a truly free and equal society cannot be achieved for as long as women and girls continue to endure abuse.
We are convinced that the signing of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill will go a long way to end (GBV) and abuse of women.
As this is the first year of the government of national unity, the Women’s Month programme will facilitate the assessment of the progress made so far in the emancipation of women, with focus on women with disabilities, women in rural areas and women in the informal sector.
As we celebrate our success as a country, let us accept that we still have a long road ahead of us in the full emancipation of women.
Let us use Women’s Month to remember strong women leaders such as Charlotte Maxeke, Sophie de Bruyn, Albertina Sisulu, Helen Joseph and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Their struggle was not in vain.
- Mnukwa is the acting director-general of the Government Communication and Information System.
NOMONDE MNUKWA | SA has a long way to go to realise full liberation of women
Women's Month is a call for society to respond to challenges faced by women and girls
We officially launched the 2024 Women’s Month under the theme: “Celebrating 30 years of democracy towards women’s development.”
The launch of Women’s Month was not just a ceremonial occasion, but a call to action to society to take tangible steps in responding to the persistent challenges affecting the lives of women and girls.
This year’s Women’s Month marks the 68th anniversary of the historic march of about 20,000 women to the Union Buildings to present a petition against the oppressive pass laws.
They braved the cold weather and sang outside the Union Buildings: “Wathint’ abafazi, Wathint’ Imbokodo [You strike woman, You strike a rock].” In the 68 years since that famous march, the protest song has come to represent women’s courage and strength in SA.
August serves as a reminder of the diverse capabilities and potential of women across different sectors of society. As our country marks 30 years of democracy, the National Women’s Day and overall Women’s Month is an important moment for reflection and action in the pursuit of gender equality, with specific focus on economic empowerment.
Women’s Month allows us to celebrate the iconic women of our country, but also to use it to gauge how far we have come in transforming society, particularly the transformation of unequal power relations between women and men.
The journey of women in SA represents the role they have played in the evolution of our society, nation building and the social cohesion we see today. As the country, we’re are proud of the strides we’ve made to ensure women take up their rightful place in the workplace, business, political leadership and in society as a whole.
