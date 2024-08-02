Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie proved this week that he has poor grasp of his job and no appreciation for his oath of office.
McKenzie, who was sworn in as a minister about four weeks ago, pledged to uphold the constitution and serve all the people of SA. Since his appointment, he has been making all the right noises – promising transparency, supporting athletes and exposing corruption in his department.
But this week he put his foot in his mouth with reckless and ignorant comments in response to a social media storm surrounding Miss SA contestant Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina’s eligibility to compete for the title.
In a flippant remark to a post on social media about how he felt on the uproar over Adetshina is participation, McKenzie said: “We truly cannot have Nigerians compete in our Miss SA competition...”
His comments were not only reckless and inflammatory but equally ignorant. Adetshina was born in SA to a Nigerian father and a mother of Mozambican descent. She told this publication a week ago that her parents met in Johannesburg in the late '90s and chose to settle in Pimville [her maternal grandmother’s home]. She was born in SA and, therefore, is a citizen of this country.
SOWETAN SAYS | McKenzie's Miss SA comments reckless
McKenzie, who is now a public representative in parliament and serves in cabinet, needs to learn fast that he no longer represents his own party, which unsuccessfully campaigned for votes on anti-migrant rhetoric. His cabinet position is in service of the all the people of SA, not his belligerent party supporters.
As a minister in the government of national unity, McKenzie cannot be allowed to get away with damaging remarks that bring this country into disrepute. His attempts to justify what he said before he could even – by his own admission – get all the facts about Adetshina, shows his poor understanding of the constitution he swore to uphold.
McKenzie is playing to the gallery at huge risk of fanning xenophobic fires as he did when he went to the Beit Bridge border post before elections pretending to prevent Zimbabweans from crossing into SA illegally. His comments this week about Adetshina and migrants in SA fly in the face of the principles of our constitution – which protects the rights of all who live here – diplomacy and the government he serves.
