CECILE DUVENHAGE | Two-pot retirement system is no quick fix for financial stress

Sars anticipates a R5bn revenue windfall from taxing two-pot retirement system withdrawals in the next financial year. Thus, the government expects many hundreds of thousands of South Africans to access the savings component of their retirement funds as soon as the two-pot retirement system goes live.
Making use of the government’s lifeline – to protect the dignity of those in need and overcome financial stress – can be understood given the economic constraints facing individuals such as high unemployment, excessive debt, and inflation.
However, a wiser approach by the government should be to address the consequences and not the causes of citizens’ financial dignity. Given that less than 6% of individuals in SA can retire “without worries”, individuals should also have a good understanding that this “lifeline” is no quick fix for financial stress.
Members of pension funds may generally access their pension pot from the age of 55. If you withdraw before the age of 55, there will be tax implications. This means that the withdrawal will be taxed similarly to your salary or other income. Any withdrawal is included in your gross income for the year, potentially pushing you into a higher tax bracket. There will also be hidden costs in the form of penalties as stipulated by the member’s fund.
SA has a progressive tax system, where tax rates increase as taxable income rises. It is designed to be fairer by imposing a lower tax rate on low-income earners and a higher rate on those with higher incomes. Therefore, the amount that a member will get out depends on his/her marginal rate. Should a member be paying 45% tax on his/her taxable income (when earning more than R512,801 per year), a member might end up only getting slightly more than half of the withdrawal amount – once your tax-free benefit at retirement is exhausted.
Some further long-term benefits can be jeopardised when a member withdraws from retirement savings.
Apart from the tax implications, some pension providers will charge fees for withdrawals. Therefore, it is advisable to check with your pension administrator to understand any costs involved.
Early withdrawals can significantly affect your retirement savings. Every R1 withdrawn at age 35 could equate to as much as R30 less at retirement 30 years later.
Statistics from the Nedfin Health Monitor (2023) reveal that 90% of South Africans have inadequate savings for retirement, and a significant 67% of people in the country have no retirement savings beyond what they are putting into their employer-provided pension funds – which is often too little to be able to retire comfortably.
- Duvenhage is a lecturer: personal finance and microeconomics, department of economics and finance at the University of the Free State.
CECILE DUVENHAGE | Two-pot retirement system is no quick fix for financial stress
Be mindful when you withdraw money as there will be tax implications
The two-pot retirement system which divides retirement into two distinct components – savings and retirement pots – is set to come into effect next month in SA.
About one-third of the contributions will go into the savings pot that is designed for short-term financial goals and emergencies. Members will be able to access a portion of these savings before retirement if necessary and can withdraw from it once a year (minimum withdrawal amount of R2,000) under specific conditions.
However, according to reports, 30% of pension fund members in the Old Mutual Stable fund will have less than R2,000 in their savings pot and will not be able to claim. Informal sector workers often lack coverage, and traditional family based care for the elderly is breaking down as urbanisation increases. Therefore, this system seems to benefit the middle-income group and (again) fail the poorest of the poor.
Keep in mind that access to the savings pot’s money has implications on both the tax that the individual pays and legal requirements during divorce proceedings. More specifically:
The retirement pot component ensures that the bulk of retirement savings – two-thirds – remain untouched until retirement age as stipulated by the fund. This preservation is crucial for securing long-term financial stability post-career. These funds are strictly preserved until retirement age, ensuring long-term financial security. Upon retirement, members can access these funds as a regular income stream, like a pension annuity.
There are also two sides to the Pension Funds Amendment law. Individuals and financial companies welcome this new law, as it allows the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) to start approving rule amendments.
Some of the other retirement funds and administrators still have a substantial amount of work to do before they will be able to pay claims, including ensuring administration readiness and integration with Sars.
