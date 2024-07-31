MALAIKA MAHLATSI | We should not fear to hold black people to account
Minimising criminal actions as a means of protesting racism does exact opposite
A week ago, I wrote an article titled “Education without ethics is a catastrophe waiting to happen” in which I articulated my agreement with DA leader John Steenhuisen’s assertions that educated people are not inherently ethical.
Steenhuisen was responding to the EFF’s mockery of his lack of postgraduate qualifications, arguing that those who looted VBS Mutual Bank, which allegedly includes EFF leaders, Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, are educated people...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.