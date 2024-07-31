KENNETH MOKGATLHE | Focus on dire domestic issues before going global

Terrorism experts have previously warned that terror groups carrying out attacks in Africa are using SA as a financial (and training) base for their heinous activities, resulting in numerous deaths. The country is dotted with illegal, unregistered spaza shops that do not comply with tax regulations, yet the government has ignored warnings that this money is being used to finance terrorism. Jihadist financing is flourishing in SA due to the complacency and greed of public servants and politicians.
Furthermore, our very own department of health has conceded in parliament that 15,000 children are diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition, with 1,000 dying directly from it.
Our political leadership must start treating its citizens as equals by prioritising them and providing dignified public services. As the saying goes, charity begins at home. We cannot claim to fight for social justice globally while failing to protect our citizens.
How does the Palestine-Israel matter become SA’s priority when we are the world’s most unequal country? About 10% of the population, which is white, owns 80% of the country’s wealth but the political leadership is obsessed with countries that are over 9,000km away from them.
South African politicians have convinced themselves that the Israel-Palestine conflict holds political significance and can garner electoral support. However, this has not proven true, as the ANC lost 17% of its national votes despite making considerable noise about the Middle East conflict.
The department of sports, arts and culture should focus on domestic issues. Our youth are struggling with alcohol, drugs and marijuana, yet the department is more concerned with Palestine. Why not collaborate with communities to rehabilitate the lost youth and create arts and rehabilitation programmes to reduce substance abuse?
While our government criticises Israel, there are lessons to be learnt from Israel's experience in handling terrorism and surviving amid constant threats. We should also learn from other countries' use of diplomacy to resolve issues and avoid unnecessary tensions.
* Mokgatlhe is an independent political analyst
KENNETH MOKGATLHE | Focus on dire domestic issues before going global
Image: MANDLA KHOZA
I was astonished to see ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and the department of sports, arts and culture de-campaigning Israel at the Paris 2024 Olympics at the weekend. This happened just as the media broke an international headline that 95 Libyan nationals were discovered in an illegal, non-state military camp in Mpumalanga, posing a national security threat to the entire SADC region.
On Saturday morning, I woke up to the devastating news that eight innocent people were killed in a tavern at Kanana township in North West. Isn't this supposed to be the government’s priority? It is increasingly evident that the current political leadership does not prioritise the security and safety of impoverished South Africans.
It needs to be emphasised that more than 84 people are killed daily in SA, a number that may have increased in 2024. Between January and December 2023, the SAPS reported 27,368 murders – an alarming figure that accounts solely for murder.
While there are white victims, the majority are black individuals. The tragic reality is that black-on-black violence is prevalent, with murder hotspots identified in the Western Cape, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Political leaders are aware of these dangers, which is why they employ private security for themselves and their properties, leaving the poor to fend for themselves.
South Africans deserve diligent service and constant protection within their country. This has not been the case for many years. People live in fear within their communities while we claim to address complex issues in Palestine, the DRC, Sudan and Ukraine/Russia. We are failing to secure our borders, which have always been porous. Many undocumented migrants from other countries pose a national security threat to innocent people.
KENNETH MOKGATLHE | Redressing inequalities of the past remains relevant
Terrorism experts have previously warned that terror groups carrying out attacks in Africa are using SA as a financial (and training) base for their heinous activities, resulting in numerous deaths. The country is dotted with illegal, unregistered spaza shops that do not comply with tax regulations, yet the government has ignored warnings that this money is being used to finance terrorism. Jihadist financing is flourishing in SA due to the complacency and greed of public servants and politicians.
Furthermore, our very own department of health has conceded in parliament that 15,000 children are diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition, with 1,000 dying directly from it.
Our political leadership must start treating its citizens as equals by prioritising them and providing dignified public services. As the saying goes, charity begins at home. We cannot claim to fight for social justice globally while failing to protect our citizens.
How does the Palestine-Israel matter become SA’s priority when we are the world’s most unequal country? About 10% of the population, which is white, owns 80% of the country’s wealth but the political leadership is obsessed with countries that are over 9,000km away from them.
South African politicians have convinced themselves that the Israel-Palestine conflict holds political significance and can garner electoral support. However, this has not proven true, as the ANC lost 17% of its national votes despite making considerable noise about the Middle East conflict.
The department of sports, arts and culture should focus on domestic issues. Our youth are struggling with alcohol, drugs and marijuana, yet the department is more concerned with Palestine. Why not collaborate with communities to rehabilitate the lost youth and create arts and rehabilitation programmes to reduce substance abuse?
While our government criticises Israel, there are lessons to be learnt from Israel's experience in handling terrorism and surviving amid constant threats. We should also learn from other countries' use of diplomacy to resolve issues and avoid unnecessary tensions.
* Mokgatlhe is an independent political analyst
SOWETAN SAYS | Food safety awareness needed
LESEGO MAHLANGU | Mahlatsi wrong to use black men to illustrate graft
DINKO BOIKANYO | Guidelines for entrepreneurs to merge 4IR into business models
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos