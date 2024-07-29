Those attempting to downplay the situation argue that the company which conducts the training, Milites Dei Academy specialises in military training and thus its activities could not have been hidden to the state.
SOWETAN SAYS | Academy must account
Image: Mandla Khoza
The discovery of a military training camp in White River in Mpumalanga on Friday should concern all of us.
It should compel us to demand answers about the apparent flouting of immigration rules and the extent to which security laws have been violated.
On Friday police raided the farm in White River and arrested 95 Libyan nationals after receiving what they said was intelligence about an illegal military training camp.
Legal weapons were found as well as dagga, cocaine and other drugs which have been sent for testing.
The trainees, according to police, misrepresented themselves in their visa applications, claiming they were coming to train as security guards.
It appears they have been in SA since April on study visas.
The discovery has rightly angered many South Africans who have raised concerns about how it is that a quasi military base has been operating for months, seemingly without the full knowledge of authorities.
Those attempting to downplay the situation argue that the company which conducts the training, Milites Dei Academy specialises in military training and thus its activities could not have been hidden to the state.
The academy is accredited by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA).
However, there are questions raised about whether the activities of this group had been approved by PSIRA.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu said they were not, which in itself must compel the regulator to account for its processes.
In a statement on Saturday, the department said they had already cancelled the irregularly acquired visas and were working with other law enforcement authorities to possibly deport the group.
Furthermore, the first lapse here raises questions that must be answered by the individuals themselves, as well as the academy which hosted them.
That is the misrepresentation on their visa applications.
As a host and presumably, co-applicant in their visa requests, it is highly improbable that the academy was not aware that the type of information they presented in their visa applications was incompatible with their planned activities in the country.
For this, Milites Dei Academy must account.
Military training of any kind must be taken seriously by a sovereign country because of potential threats to domestic security and global relations.
Whether such threats are real or perceived is immaterial.
