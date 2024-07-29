Shifting the spotlight to the challenges that women entrepreneurs encounter in their pursuit of entering and effectively participating in markets aid us to gain insights into how competition policy can be applied to promote the broader participation of women entrepreneurs in the economy.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Supporting women entrepreneurs through competition policy
Women-run businesses are the backbone of the economy
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
In his maiden speech of the 7th Administration, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that the state is “determined that growth must be inclusive, it must be transformational".
Ramaphosa said inclusive growth must drive the redistribution of wealth and opportunity.
"It must support the empowerment of black South Africans and women, and all those who in the past had been relegated to the fringes of the economy,” he said.
The Competition Commission remains committed to fostering an economic environment that is conducive to the growth and prosperity of women entrepreneurs. As we enter Women’s Month, it looks forward to playing its part in enhancing the meaningful participation of women entrepreneurs in SA’s economy.
I want to highlight one of the commission’s key research studies which forms part of its strategic efforts to understand the dynamics of gender and competition policy.
The study, titled “Promoting Effective Entry and Participation of Women Entrepreneurs in the South African Economy”, was conducted by an all-women team at the commission and started back in 2021 as part of our Women in Business (WIB) project.
As the commission, we aim to create inclusive economic growth in which all South Africans, especially women and historically disadvantaged persons, can participate in meaningfully. This goes hand-in-hand with ensuring that markets are competitive.
Women-run businesses are the backbone of the economy, and the WIB project sought to provide a holistic understanding of the barriers that inhibit women entrepreneurs from meaningfully participating in the South African economy, and to understand the strategies that they are adopting to overcome these barriers.
The Businesswomen Organisation, the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Commission for Gender Equality, and the department of women, youth and people with disabilities, provided invaluable perspectives on women entrepreneurship in the country.
Shifting the spotlight to the challenges that women entrepreneurs encounter in their pursuit of entering and effectively participating in markets aid us to gain insights into how competition policy can be applied to promote the broader participation of women entrepreneurs in the economy.
Studies on entrepreneurship show women are starting businesses at a faster rate than men, especially in emerging economies. We needed to hear directly from these women entrepreneurs as a part of the WIB project, and we therefore conducted a survey targeted at women entrepreneurs who are at different stages in their entrepreneurial journeys.
Through this on-the-ground research, our team identified five thematic areas in which women entrepreneurs face key barriers. The paper listed these areas as access to business knowledge, education and training programmes; access to finance for new business start-up or expansion, access to (profitable) markets; compliance requirements, bureaucracy and administration; and access to women networks or support structures.
The study also revealed that social factors such as safety, societal norms, customary practices and domestic responsibilities impact the ability of women to move freely and dedicate time and energy to perform their entrepreneurial activities. This further affects the ability of women entrepreneurs to enter and effectively participate in markets.
The study’s findings underscored the urgent need for concerted efforts from government and non-government stakeholders to enhance the effective implementation of the existing frameworks and initiatives aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs. Based on these findings, the paper also made recommendations on how government can empower women and the role the private sector can play.
The recommendations included, among others, the development of more accessible network structures to women entrepreneurs in both rural and urban areas; adopting preferential procurement measures allocating a certain proportion of spend on goods and services offered by women entrepreneurs and the easing of financial lending terms.
The study also highlighted some of the key pro-competitive principles that can be adopted by government and non-government stakeholders to support and promote the entry and meaningful participation of women in the broader economy as the cornerstone of inclusive growth and sustainable development. By aligning their efforts and resources, both sectors can pave the way for equal opportunities and ensure the success of women entrepreneurs throughout SA.
In the global competition law community, there is increased discourse about the intersection between competition law and gender. The commission’s research paper, its findings and recommendations as well as the WIB project, have positioned it as a leading voice advocating for how competition authorities may consider incorporating a gender lens in the work that they do.
Most importantly, our research, recommendations and best practices provide an opportunity for government, the private sector and other stakeholders to collaborate strategically to create more awareness of gender equity and the requisite support that have the potential to assist women entrepreneurs to gain access to markets.
Malibongwe!
* Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA
