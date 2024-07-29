The ANCYL’s failure to mobilise young people behind the ANC banner is a clear indication of Malatjie’s ineffectiveness. Instead of holding his organisation accountable, he chooses to insult elected leaders.
This mini-Malema has failed to take his home province to a provincial congress, yet he chooses to insult leaders who have convened their congresses and were duly elected.
Malatji’s defence of the DA , a rival political party, and his promotion of an ANC-DA coalition should be a cause for concern. His actions are a betrayal of the principles and values of the ANCYL, the graves of Anton Lembede, Peter Mokaba, and Sindiso Magaqa have been p**d on.
Those who are close to him are afraid of calling him to order because they have ambitions of leading through patronage. We are not inspired by pseudo-revolutionaries who are sustained by popularity-seeking rants. A leader who relies on insulting other leaders to get media attention is not worthy of respect.
Young people must reject Malatjie and his leadership. Those who imposed him must also be held accountable for their role in the ANC’s electoral decline. It’s time to expose and reject counter-revolutionary agendas that prioritise personal gain over the interests of the people.”
Such characters are the reason for the ANC's electoral decline, and they should be exposed and rejected for their attempts to protect their ill-gotten wealth.
Maduna is a former ANCYL regional spokesperson
PENUEL MADUNA | Divisive Malatji is misguided Julius Malema wannabe
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Collen Malatji, the leader of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), has proven to be a divisive figure. Instead of representing the views and interests of young people, he has become a “rented gun” used to attack political enemies of those who feed him. He and his national executive committee (NEC) are not a true reflection of the views of young people but rather a product of a flawed process.
Since his election, this Collen Malatji, a wannabe mini-Julius Malema, has failed to implement any meaningful policies or initiatives that benefit young people. His leadership has been marked by a series of insults directed at duly elected ANC leaders, in an attempt to gain popularity among his peers.
Malatji’s latest gimmicks are nothing short of an attempt to push his ambition of being the provincial secretary of the ANC. To achieve this, he is attempting to eliminate leaders in Gauteng who he suspects will stand in his way.
His recent rants about the ANC being more focused on “slay queens and cigars” than campaigning are hypocritical, given his own luxury lifestyle. He has been seen parading around the country with luxury cars, bodyguards and expensive alcohol, all under the guise of campaigning.
LESEGO MAHLANGU | Mahlatsi wrong to use black men to illustrate graft
The ANCYL’s failure to mobilise young people behind the ANC banner is a clear indication of Malatjie’s ineffectiveness. Instead of holding his organisation accountable, he chooses to insult elected leaders.
This mini-Malema has failed to take his home province to a provincial congress, yet he chooses to insult leaders who have convened their congresses and were duly elected.
Malatji’s defence of the DA , a rival political party, and his promotion of an ANC-DA coalition should be a cause for concern. His actions are a betrayal of the principles and values of the ANCYL, the graves of Anton Lembede, Peter Mokaba, and Sindiso Magaqa have been p**d on.
Those who are close to him are afraid of calling him to order because they have ambitions of leading through patronage. We are not inspired by pseudo-revolutionaries who are sustained by popularity-seeking rants. A leader who relies on insulting other leaders to get media attention is not worthy of respect.
Young people must reject Malatjie and his leadership. Those who imposed him must also be held accountable for their role in the ANC’s electoral decline. It’s time to expose and reject counter-revolutionary agendas that prioritise personal gain over the interests of the people.”
Such characters are the reason for the ANC's electoral decline, and they should be exposed and rejected for their attempts to protect their ill-gotten wealth.
Maduna is a former ANCYL regional spokesperson
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Education without ethics is a catastrophe waiting to happen
THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | GNU an opportunity to beef up communication
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos