DINKO BOIKANYO | Guidelines for entrepreneurs to merge 4IR into business models

Social media: Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X – formerly as Twitter, and LinkedIn offer powerful marketing tools. Entrepreneurs can use these platforms to create brand awareness, engage with customers and run targeted advertising campaigns.
E-commerce platforms: Websites like Shopify, WooCommerce and Magento enable entrepreneurs to set up online stores easily. These platforms provide tools for managing inventory, processing payments and tracking orders.
Mobile applications: Developing a mobile app can enhance customer engagement and streamline business operations.
Cloud computing: Services like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure offer scalable computing resources that can grow with the business. Cloud computing enables entrepreneurs to access powerful tools for data storage, processing and analysis without investing in expensive hardware.
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems: Tools like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zoho CRM help businesses manage interactions with current and potential customers. CRM systems provide insights into customer behaviour, track sales, and improve customer service.
Digital payment solutions: Platforms like PayPal, Stripe and Square facilitate secure and convenient online transactions.
Data analytics: Tools like Google Analytics, Tableau and Power BI allow entrepreneurs to analyse data from various sources to make informed business decisions.
Financial management is essential for the sustainability and growth of any business. Entrepreneurs must develop sound financial practices, including budgeting, accounting and financial forecasting.
The ability to convert ideas into viable businesses is a transformative force for entrepreneurs. It not only drives economic growth but also fosters job creation and alleviates poverty.
In the context of the 4IR, this ability becomes even more critical, as technological advancements and digitalisation offer new opportunities for innovation and business development. By successfully navigating the journey from idea to implementation in the 4IR era, entrepreneurs can build sustainable enterprises that contribute to the broader economy, create meaningful employment opportunities and inspire future generations to pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions.
- Dr Boikanyo is an academic at the University of Johannesburg
DINKO BOIKANYO | Guidelines for entrepreneurs to merge 4IR into business models
Business people have to be innovative and keep up with technology
Image: 23RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE
Entrepreneurship and innovation can be powerful catalysts for economic growth and job creation, especially in SA where high unemployment and poverty rates persist.
Leveraging entrepreneurship, creativity and digital technologies can significantly contribute to poverty alleviation and create sustainable employment opportunities.
The journey of entrepreneurship begins with an idea. Creativity and innovation are at the heart of this process, enabling entrepreneurs to identify unique solutions to existing problems. When entrepreneurs combine creativity with innovation, they can develop groundbreaking solutions that address critical socioeconomic challenges.
Once an idea is conceived, the next step is venture creation. This involves detailed planning and research to transform the idea into a viable business model. Entrepreneurs should conduct market research to understand their target audience, identify competitors, and determine the feasibility of their business concept.
Engaging with community leaders and potential customers can provide valuable insights and help refine the business model.
Securing funding is one of the challenges for entrepreneurs. Traditional banks often view small businesses and start-ups as high-risk investments, making it difficult for entrepreneurs to obtain loans.
To overcome this barrier, the government and financial institutions should develop targeted funding programmes that provide low-interest loans and grants to small businesses. Various funding options are also available, including venture capital, angel investors and crowdfunding platforms.
Entrepreneurs need to develop a compelling business plan that outlines their vision, mission and financial projections. A well-crafted business plan can attract investors by demonstrating the potential for profitability and social impact.
Scalability is another critical aspect of successful entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurs must design their businesses with growth potential in mind, ensuring that their products or services can be scaled to meet increasing demand. Scalable businesses can create numerous job opportunities and contribute significantly to economic development.
Embracing Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies is essential for South African entrepreneurs and industries at large to enhance competitiveness, foster innovation and achieve sustainable growth.
By harnessing the advantages of automation, real-time data insights, blockchain transparency and agile responsiveness, SA can create a vibrant ecosystem where technology-driven entrepreneurship and businesses thrive across diverse sectors and communities, driving economic resilience and prosperity for years to come.
Robotics and artificial intelligence can streamline production processes, reducing lead times, minimising errors and enhancing overall operational efficiency.
Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and data analytics can provide real-time visibility into supply chain dynamics. Businesses can monitor inventory levels, track shipments and predict demand fluctuations with greater accuracy.
Blockchain technology can ensure transparency and accountability across supply chains, blockchain securely records transactions and product movements.
Digital technologies have revolutionised the entrepreneurial landscape, offering tools and platforms that enhance business operations, marketing and customer engagement. These technologies can enable agile responses to market changes and customer demands. Machine learning algorithms can forecast trends and customer preferences, allowing businesses to swiftly pivot strategies and capitalise on emerging opportunities. Leveraging these technologies effectively can bridge the gap between entrepreneurs and their target markets. Key digital technologies to use in business:
