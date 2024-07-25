Columnists

SOWETAN SAYS | PSL, Khoza openness welcomed

By Sowetan - 25 July 2024 - 13:00
Dr. Ivin Khoza and CEO of Betway seal the deal infront of the media as the PLS chair announces the new partnership of the PSL which will be a three year deal with Betway.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena/timeslive/Sunday Times

The PSL’s confirmation of a title sponsor for the new Premiership should be welcomed.

We were worried about the league’s silence following revelations last week that DStv had abruptly pulled out of sponsoring the elite division due to financial challenges experienced by MultiChoice over the past year.

The stony silence from the PSL didn’t bode well, but league chairman Irvin Khoza allayed all the fears yesterday by announcing Betway as the title sponsor. Our league will now be known as the Betway Premiership, ending a four-year relationship with DStv.

We were also encouraged to hear the PSL, for a change, being transparent regarding the deal. Khoza disclosed the three-year deal was worth R900m, a welcome departure from the secrecy of the DStv deal when it was clinched in 2020.

Khoza confidently and thoroughly answered every question posed to him at yesterday’s press conference, accepting that the PSL owed the public an explanation regarding the delay in releasing the fixtures.

We have long called for this kind of transparency from the league, and we hope it will be like this from now on. Too often the league has retreated into silence when pressing matters need its direct engagement and leadership.

For instance, the league didn’t issue any official statement on the recent sale of Moroka Swallows, leaving it up to the buyers, Marumo Gallants, to handle all communication. This is a recipe for chaos, and it would be great to hear certain matters addressed by the league’s hierarchy rather than the clubs themselves.

We hope the arrival of Betway paves the way for better communication channels from the league, instead of limited information filtering through from club members who leak it anonymously to the media. It was exactly the case with the departure of DStv, as journalists had to scramble for confirmation from their sources while the league stood by.

The PSL should know that it is a public entity, run with millions of rand worth of sponsorship, and any uncertainty could erode its brand.

We are happy that Khoza and his executive have settled the matter now, confirming the programme for the 2024/25 season will commence next weekend. Football fans can now plan forward, mark key fixtures and decide where to go to support their favourite teams.

The announcement may have come a tad late, but it is a positive one nonetheless.

