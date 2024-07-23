SOWETAN SAYS | Prioritise cancer patients

Another health crisis of the sort appears to be unfolding in Gauteng where thousands of cancer patients in need of critical life saving treatment are being failed by the government.
One of these patients is Thato Moncho of Soweto, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and because of lack of treatment, the cancer has spread to her lungs. She was recently told that it is now too little too late to get her radiation treatment because of how the cancer has spread to her other organs. She had been on the waiting list for treatment for four years.
“They failed me, and now I am living on daily cancer pills hoping that one day they don't stop working so I can see my 15-year-old daughter grow,” she said.
Moncho’s story forms part of an application lodged by Cancer Alliance before the high court in Johannesburg seeking intervention to force Gauteng department of health to address treatment backlogs in hospitals. While the court will rule on the matter on its merit and urgency, it is deeply concerning that the Gauteng department of health has shown indifference to the plight of patients affected by the backlog in its facilities.
In his response to the court application by Cancer Alliance, Gauteng health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the court action was driven by the awarding of a R250m for radiation and oncology services tender.
Modiba said the alliance’s preferred service provider failed to participate within the validity period of the tender. Whatever the politics of the outsourcing of the radiation and oncology services may be, Modiba failed to address the fundamental issue of those whose lives have been placed at risk while waiting for treatment.
This latest cancer treatment crisis has the echoes of the Life Esidimeni tragedy which exposed government’s disregard for the rights and dignity of vulnerable people. We call on the Gauteng government not to gamble with the lives of cancer patients in the province.
The treatment backlog has been a perennial problem faced by the department of health for years and to date it has failed to prioritise the lives of the patients. The Life Esidimeni tragedy should serve as a stark reminder of the dangers of this kind of complacency by our government.
SOWETAN SAYS | Prioritise cancer patients
Image: Veli Nhlapo
