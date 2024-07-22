The children are forced to fend for themselves and learn how to survive. Some children are growing up in families and communities where there are no role models. If parents are leading lifestyles of drunkenness as an example, there is very little that the children will learn from such parents.
- Nodoba is a lecturer in media studies at the University of Venda. She writes in her personal capacity
TODANI NODOBA | Extortionism is eating away at the fabric of our society
Image: Supplied
As we celebrate July, a month associated with Nelson Mandela, a concerning reality in black townships and other parts of our country is that they have become a haven for criminals and extortionists.
Earlier this year, a political activist was killed by young extortionists next to his home in Gugulethu in the Western Cape. Before his death, he told family members and friends that there were young men who had visited him asking him to pay what they call a ″protection fee″ from the rent he was earning in his backyard flats. He refused and that became his sin.
A young Rastafarian who was trying to make a living was also approached to pay the monthly protection fee of R4,000 from his profit and he could only give them R2,500. He was killed in a hail of bullets.
Barber shops, hair salons, kindergartens, food outlets, shops, and all businesses in townships are being targeted. Those who cannot bear the brunt are migrating to the so-called safer spaces.
This cannot be condoned in any way because the same black people who suffered under apartheid are now suffering under the yoke of their black children who have turned into thugs. What has gone wrong with our black communities and the black child?
This is a complex situation. Some children are growing up in single-parent homes. The parents might have died through sicknesses and diseases. In some instances, there are no elderly people to monitor their upbringing.
The children are forced to fend for themselves and learn how to survive. Some children are growing up in families and communities where there are no role models. If parents are leading lifestyles of drunkenness as an example, there is very little that the children will learn from such parents.
There are also children being brought up by grandparents who are old and cannot bring up the children properly for several reasons. In some areas, gangsters are considered role models who take care of poor families. In essence, the family unit is under threat and it took us a long time to realise this.
Our education system has become another problem. From the pass rates to the discipline measures, many things have gone wrong. Corporal punishment has been abolished to be replaced with nothing. The vacuum is being filled by the lawlessness and the anarchy that we see. Hopefully, the new minister of basic education will bring some new changes to the system.
The soaring levels of poverty and unemployment in black communities are adding to the list of our problems. Young people finish school and stay at home. With the lack of opportunities, they start engaging in all sorts of notorious behaviour to wind away time and to get a quick buck.
Businesses, relevant institutions and communities must come together and discuss entrepreneurial models and training for young people, women and even black men. If need be, let’s study how countries like Japan and South Korea managed to move out of the trenches. Sporting activities and library facilities must be built in black townships and villages.
At a political level, the education system must be overhauled. It is at this time that black people need to stand up and fight against the enemy. We have more to lose as a black nation. If we sit down and pretend as if nothing is happening, we will soon move out of our country to nowhere. Extortionism is a cancer slowly eating up the entire body of our country.
