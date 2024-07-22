SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Localisation a catalyst to innovation and job creation

Anti-competitive conduct such as market allocation, price-fixing, or collusive tendering remain prohibited. To help guide market participants on how to develop collaboration opportunities that support localisation initiatives, the commission first issued draft guidelines in 2021 that aim to provide clarity and further information to the industry, government, trade unions, and the public on how opportunities for localisation and collaboration can be identified and implemented in a manner that does not raise competition concerns.
The word localisation is often used by government officials and economists, but what does localisation mean and what work is the Competition Commission doing to promote fair competition in localisation initiatives?
To unpack this, the commission will be hosting a workshop on the guidelines for collaboration between competitors on localisation initiatives. I saw the need for us to unpack localisation and the commission’s guidelines a little more.
A struggling economy puts jobs at risk and may result in the market exit of a significant number of participants.
Localisation is one of the policy levers that seeks to boost the economy and means increasing the local level of production or services to stimulate economic growth. Often called localisation initiatives, the goal of these efforts is to lead to greater cost advantages for local producers.
Localisation initiatives may be initiated by the government or private market participants and have the ripple effect of more investment locally and, ultimately, improved competitiveness in export markets in the longer term. In addition, successful localisation efforts expand the country's economy, providing opportunities and jobs for a greater number of South Africans.
To achieve this objective of localisation, collaboration among industries that are traditionally competitors may be required. This is where the commission plays a role.
The legal framework for assessing collaboration agreements among competitors is found in section 4(1) of the Competition Act 89 of 1998, as amended. This section prohibits an agreement between competitors that has the effect of substantially preventing or lessening competition unless the collaboration creates an opportunity for efficiency, pro-competitive or technological gains.
Anti-competitive conduct such as market allocation, price-fixing, or collusive tendering remain prohibited. To help guide market participants on how to develop collaboration opportunities that support localisation initiatives, the commission first issued draft guidelines in 2021 that aim to provide clarity and further information to the industry, government, trade unions, and the public on how opportunities for localisation and collaboration can be identified and implemented in a manner that does not raise competition concerns.
First, the guidelines recommend appointing a facilitator who assists firms or the government entity in determining the content of the localisation initiative, monitors the progress on the targets, provides guidance to assist the industry in meeting the proposed targets and keeps a record of the meetings and competitively information received from firms.
Before sharing aggregated information with firms, the facilitator is then required to submit the following information to the Commission: 1) the disaggregated competitively sensitive information received from the firms, 2) the aggregated information, which is intended to be shared with firms, and 3) an explanation of the way the disaggregated competitively sensitive information was collated to form the aggregated information which is intended to be shared with firms. The government department or firm initiating the localisation initiative are at liberty to appoint the facilitator.
The draft guidelines zoom in on localisation processes and relate to collaboration among purchasers and/or suppliers of products earmarked for greater localisation. Increasing local procurement may involve the identification of opportunities for localisation initiatives, the process of setting industry and individual firm local procurement targets, and demand forecasting.
According to the guidelines an industry player may, on an individual and bilateral basis, engage any of its suppliers around the potential for expansion of local supply, however, this must not involve acquiring the competitively sensitive information of competitors. After the identification of a candidate product or service, the scope for localisation in aggregate across an industry must be assessed, at which point collaboration between competitors and collaboration by a trade union or an NGO would be required.
Securing agreement among firms on a specific product or service for a localisation initiative may require collective discussion between competing firms that must be led by the facilitator. No firm-specific competitively sensitive information may be shared, including prices, procurement, or business plans. The focus of such a collective discussion is to reach an agreement on whether there are prospects to increase the localisation of the identified product or service and discussions must be recorded.
Firms that wish to embark on a localisation initiative must notify the commission, in writing with a proposed framework, to allow for the assessment of whether the initiative may raise competition concerns. Firms are allowed to discuss the proposed localisation initiative in line with the guidelines outlined above before this notification takes place.
* Siyabulela Makunga is the spokesperson for the Competition Commission
