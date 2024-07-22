Columnists

DION GEORGE | Vision for greener SA in forestry, fisheries, and the environment

Department aims to accelerate investments in renewable energy projects

By Dion George - 22 July 2024 - 13:40
Climate change is warming Africa at about one-and-a-half times the global average rate, leading to more frequent and severe extreme weather events across the continent and in SA.
As the newly appointed minister of forestry, fisheries, and the environment, I have been handed the keys to a department at the heart of SA's green revolution.

With a blend of urgency and optimism, our plans are not just ambitious, they are essential. Our mission is to create an inclusive, resilient and sustainable green economy that puts people and the planet first. This vision, which I outlined in my maiden budget vote speech, is our blueprint for driving job creation and promoting social cohesion within the environmental and conservation sectors over the next five years.

Central to our strategy is accelerating investments in our country’s renewable energy projects. SA, blessed with an abundance of solar, wind, and mineral resources, is well positioned to become a leader in renewable energy development. Strengthening our transmission grid and focusing on emerging industries such as green hydrogen, green steel, and electric vehicles will generate employment and position our nation as a global player in the green economy.

By leveraging the potential of renewable energy and other green sectors, we aim to foster entrepreneurship and job creation at grassroots level. Special emphasis will be placed on Mpumalanga, a province facing the complexity inherent in generating new industries and sustainable jobs. Our just energy transition must prioritise the socioeconomic needs of our people.

The department has demonstrated its efficiency in processing Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) applications, particularly those related to energy infrastructure. In 2023/2024, we finalised and issued decisions on 320 EIA applications, 99% within the regulated time frame. This commitment to prompt processing enables the generation of significant energy capacity, crucial for our nation's development.

Climate change is warming Africa at about one-and-a-half times the global average rate, leading to more frequent and severe extreme weather events across the continent and in SA. Parliament has now adopted the Climate Change Bill, which provides for a detailed response to climate change and the mitigation of greenhouse gases. Our focus will be on co-ordinating a response across all three spheres of government.

We will implement ambitious actions, including sectoral emission targets and carbon budget allocations for major companies, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By the end of this financial year, we aim to finalise the establishment of the Climate Change Response Fund, crucial for financing adaptation and addressing loss and damage.

SA remains committed to the multilateral rules-based regime under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement. We are preparing our second nationally determined contributions through extensive consultation and will communicate another fair and ambitious contribution next year.

Transforming the biodiversity sector to attract economic investments is another key priority. The recent Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba highlighted the potential for this sector to contribute significantly to our economy as well as job creation.

Investments in conservation and community wellbeing projects, such as those in the Madikwe Barokologadi Community Property Association and the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve, demonstrate the benefits of integrating biodiversity into our economic strategy.

Developing biodiversity economy nodes will further enhance opportunities in eco-tourism, the wildlife and bioprospecting economies. We are working on finalising the biodiversity management plan for black and white rhino and intensifying law enforcement efforts to protect these iconic animals.

Supporting small businesses is a core component of the five-year economic plan. This initiative will be complemented by targeted support for small-scale fisheries co-operatives in coastal provinces, reconnecting these communities with the ocean economy and encouraging sustainable practices.

The Working for Fisheries programme has supported eight significant job-generating projects, and anti-poaching measures continue to be a priority for the Fisheries Management branch and the Marine Living Resources Fund.

The department is committed to supporting local government in increasing waste diversion from landfill sites through reuse, recycling, repurposing and recovery. Eight municipalities are targeted to receive extended producer responsibility infrastructure and support for separate waste collection.

The department will also provide technical assistance to municipalities applying for waste management fleet purchases to enhance waste collection services, combat illegal dumping, and improve landfill site management.

The vision outlined above is ambitious but necessary for SA's future. By harnessing our natural resources, empowering communities, and prioritising sustainability, we can build a resilient economy that benefits all citizens. I invite all stakeholders, from businesses to local communities, to join us in this endeavour. Working together, we can create a greener, more inclusive, and prosperous SA.

 

  • George is the minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment

