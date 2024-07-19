VISVIN REDDY | Ramaphosa’s bloated cabinet betrays voters, drains resources

Instead, the DA, alongside other coalition partners, quickly embraced the opportunity to join the cabinet, disregarding the financial implications for taxpayers. The result? A bloated cabinet with a ballooning cost to the public. The silence from the DA and other coalition parties regarding this expenditure is deafening.
These parties, once vocal critics of government waste, are now complicit in this extravagant misuse of public funds. Their hypocrisy is laid bare for all to see. To finance this expanded cabinet, drastic budget cuts have been made across various departments, including police, water, electricity, and public works.
Dedicated officials have been forced to trim their budgets, often at the expense of essential services and the citizens they serve. It is the people of SA who ultimately pay the price to maintain this grand coalition.
The SA political landscape is witnessing an unprecedented betrayal of voter trust. The recent budget cuts facing every department in the national parliament stem directly from President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to expand the cabinet to its largest size in history.
This expansion, adding several ministries, was a compromise reached with opposition parties, including the DA. Ironically, these same parties had campaigned vigorously on an anti-ANC platform, promising to prevent the ANC from securing a clear majority.
The DA, in particular, criticised the ANC for maintaining what it perceived to be a bloated cabinet and wasting taxpayers' money. Their manifesto was clear: if given power, they would trim the cabinet and reduce unnecessary expenditure. However, post-elections, the DA's actions starkly contradicted its pre-election promises. Eager to form a grand coalition with the ANC, the DA demanded cabinet and other significant positions. Not once did it reiterate its pledge to reduce the cabinet's size.
As members of MK and other progressive forces in the national parliament, we have consistently rejected these budget cuts. We have called on the coalition parties with the ANC to prioritise the needs of South Africans over their pursuit of high office and its associated perks. Yet, it appears that the lure of monetary benefits and the prestige of high office have overshadowed any genuine commitment to public service. The same individuals who decried the extravagance of blue light brigades are now part of this cavalier waste.
The hypocrisy is staggering. The true cost of this coalition is not just financial but also a profound betrayal of voter trust and democratic principles. The people of SA deserve better. They deserve leaders who honour their commitments and prioritie the nation's welfare over personal gain. The expansion of the cabinet under Ramaphosa, facilitated by opportunistic coalition partners, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for political accountability and integrity in our nation.
Reddy is MK Party's member of parliament.
